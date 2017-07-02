Sukant Kadam wins bronze at Thailand, Irish Para-Badminton Internationals

World No 3 Sukant Kadam World No 3 Sukant Kadam

World No 3 Sukant Kadam once again made his country proud by winning back-to-back bronze medals at the Thailand Para Badminton International and FZ Forza Irish Para Badminton International 2017.

The ‘bronze double’ helped Sukant keep his medal-in-every-tournament quest intact. His medal count stands at eight from five tournaments, which includes three doubles’ titles.

In Thailand, the Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) trainee ran out of luck against top-seed and World No 1 Lucas Mazur of France in the semi-finals of the ‘SL 4’ event. Sukant lost 21-7, 21-18 in a match that lasted 30 minutes at the Indoor Sports Training Centre, Bangkok, Thailand.

Moving his campaign to Blanchardstown, Dublin, Sukant found his campaign end in the semi-final stage, only this time to unseeded Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand) 19-21, 21-16, 16-21 in a tough 42-minute encounter, at the National Indoor Arena, Dublin, Ireland.

In doubles, Sukant, along with Umesh Vikram Kumar, fell out of medal reckoning in the quarterfinals in both the tournaments.

NKBA director and head coach Nikhil Kanetkar said, “Sukant’s effort is all about the experience needed in his mission of making it to the 2020 Olympics. His journey has just begun. Yes, winning a medal is impressive in two varied competitions.”

