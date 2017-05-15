Sudirman Cup won’t be easy for India, says Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth said that it won’t be easy against Indonesia and Denmark in the Sudirman Cup. Kidambi Srikanth said that it won’t be easy against Indonesia and Denmark in the Sudirman Cup.

Kidambi Srikanth, finalist of Singapore Open, feels that India have a tough draw against Indonesia and Denmark and that they can win if it is their day

In an interview to PTI, Srikanth said, “I feel we have a really tough draw as we are up against Indonesia and Denmark. I think these are strong teams. So it won’t be easy but if it is our day then we can win.”

“India is part of the top 8 teams and all these teams are very strong but I feel we need to prepare ourself to play at that level and that is the only option, can’t think about the matches and draw. We have to bring out the best we can,” he added.

The 24-year-old shuttler, who dropped to 31 ranking in March due to ankle injry, said that he was looking forward to the tournament. He said, “I am happy with the way I came back from the injury, I mean to comeback and play at that level keeps me motivated. Luckily I qualified for World Championship too so I am really looking forward to the event,” Srikanth.

“There are many tournaments before I play at the World Championship so it would be very important for me to get the important match practice because I have been out of the international level.”

Srikanth has set the World Championship as his target and shared his desire to win the medal in the tournament. “For me, playing consistently in the next few events is the target. World Championship is one of the most important tournament. So I really want to play well there and win a medal,” he said.

The Indian shuttler faced hurdles after being declared fit to play. Srikanth failed to defend his Syed Modi title and got knocked out at the India Super Series recently. He said that players have to forget their low phases and keep playing.

“For every player such lows will be there, getting injured is not in our hands, we can’t predict that. We have to forget that phase and start playing again. It took me some time to get back.”

He gave his colleagues’ examples to say that other players have done it in the past. “I have seen many of my seniors doing that, I have seen Kashyap doing that, Prannoy also did that so it is really motivating, which always reminds me that anything is possible,” he said.

A player has to give it his all or he cannot win, feels Srikanth. He said, “It is all equal, its all even. You can’t predict any match and it depends how we play on that particular match. Mental toughness is very important. Every player is playing to win and you can’t play at 95 per cent and expect to win.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd