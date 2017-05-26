Sudirman Cup: In battle between pretenders and powerhouse, India await a twist

PV Sindhu is the only one to start out as favourite in the team championship. PV Sindhu is the only one to start out as favourite in the team championship.

The last time China beat India in the Sudirman Cup, shuttle’s superpower squad won by a whopping margin of a set and a half: China hoarded 152 points, India mopped up 120. The consolation margin for India in the quarterfinals of the 2011 tie of the 3-1 loss was Saina Nehwal notching a blistering straight-sets win against Xin Wang to pull one back for the littler of the two monstrous neighbours.

Rankings dictate that when India go up against China at Gold Coast in the Sudirman Cup Last 8 on Friday, PV Sindhu will be the only one to start out as favourite in the team championship. But having dumped former champs and finalists of half a dozen times Indonesia out of the tournament in the pool stage, India’s young team is buzzing with anticipation of going eye to eye against the Chinese giants; only if to find tiny gaps in the Chinese gladiatorial citadel.

“We have nothing to lose, so all of us are just gonna give our best without any pressure,” says women’s doubles player Sikki Reddy who is using her under-rated deception at the net to cause mischief in rival ranks, combining with Ashwini Ponappa in an ingenious left-right pairing.

It’s a squad high on promise, but importantly, it’s a team that has sniffed an upset here and stolen a set there, reached 19-all situations in deciders and crept forward for toeholds into doors in the last year.

The mixed doubles and women’s doubles players are especially tingling with excitement after wins against Indonesia, even as the singles stars get accustomed to playing on an even keel with the world’s top nations.

Still, it is China they are up against (draw gods couldn’t have gotten nastier), and India’s poise will be tested against the 10-time Sudirman champs, though it might be the first time that team badminton’s relative minnows are itching to have a go at the biggies. Here’s what’ll be laid out for the Indian challengers though: Mixed doubles – World no.1; Men’s doubles – Olympic champion; Women’s doubles – strong as usual; Men’s singles – Olympic champion.

In commanding form

Sindhu has been in commanding form in Australia (and it’s the first time that India have a more decorated champ than China in a team event), but China would want to make a point and scuttle that confidence by picking their best bet amongst Sun Yu, Chen Yufei and the left-hander He Bingjiao. Sindhu grew in stature over the PBL this year helping Chennai win, and she will need to lead the brood again if she has to keep India in the reckoning.

K Srikanth’s overpowering of Lin Dan at the China Open was such a startling result that it has the potential to make the Chinese think twice before fielding the ageing legend instead of Olympic champ Chen Long. Srikanth is ranked No.24 in the world and as such tipped for the men’s singles rubber, but Ajay Jayram (ranked No 13) can be sprung as a surprise should the coaches reckon he has a springy step on Friday.

Though doubles might be India’s grandest takeaway from the Indonesia tie (which they won 4-1), China remain far too ahead of India in the men’s and women’s doubles. Juggling their players around in a mix and match would have been exciting for Indian fans, except that injury issues with Pranav Chopra and Manu Attri mean that India might end up fielding the boy who’s emerged as their best doubles talent on show: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

It helps that Chinese World No.1 pairing of Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen lost in the opening tie to Hong Kong, and their World No 2 Huang Yaqiong and Lu Kai got summoned against Thailand. India’s exciting pairing of Ashwini and Satwiksairaj means the Chinese might have a few headaches – of a mini scare turning into a major blunder.

It’s early days in the Olympic cycle and China’s vulnerabilities carrying their young squad especially in Thomas and Uber Cups against Japan and Korea give hope to most nations. That there’s been a major churn in Chinese coaching personnel means that while India would’ve clucked at their luck at meeting China in quarters, China aren’t really in a position to saunter in and stomp off with wins by just turning up anymore. Danger lurks for them at every corner.

Doubles jeopardy

Sumeeth Reddy is the quietest of the bobbing heads in the Indian squad right now, and stresses that the mood in the Indian camp is one of positivity and high energy. Satwiksairaj forms what is a livewire combine with Chirag Shetty—they showed glimpses of what can be rousing doubles play against the Indonesians (though they lost), but Sumeet offers an option to the coaches, and Malaysian Kim Tan Her will use all his wisdom collected over the years to throw at the Chinese what they expect the least when deciding his pairings.

As such, Sikki Reddy is India’s best ranked mixed doubles player, and a country with some serious poverty in doubles options until just a year ago, is suddenly looking like the colourful shelves of an Indian ethnic store – where you can mix and match the top, the bottom and the stoles.

Women’s doubles though is pretty much straight-forward: India will field Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy, and China who are forever brimming with options (they have 7 women’s doubles players to choose from) will hope whoever they punt on will keep their oldest and simplest tradition of winning, going and not falter against the Indian left-right combo.

That permutations-combinations are even been discussed on match-eve, as against foregone conclusions, six years ago, is India’s emergence on the world stage of badminton, as is the trickle of news that Sindhu’s drop down posters on Chinese metro stations are launching a Japanese sports major.

Days of India as pushover are over.

