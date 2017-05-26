Sudiram Cup: India go down 0-3 against China in quarter-final

India’s Kidambi Srikanth was outplayed by Chen Long 21-16, 21-17. (Source: Express Photo) India’s Kidambi Srikanth was outplayed by Chen Long 21-16, 21-17. (Source: Express Photo)

India lost to China 0-3 in the quarter-finals of the Sudiram Cup in Gold Coast on Friday. In the mixed doubles contest, World No. 2 pair of Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong defeated Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Ashwini Ponnappa 16-21, 21-13, 21-16 while in the men’s singles it was India’s Kidambi Srikanth who was outplayed by Chen Long 21-16, 21-17.

Srikanth though showed some promise during the course but eventually lost the match to the Chinese in a 48-minute encounter at Gold Coast. After this loss India slipped to 0-2 deficit in 5-match rubber.

Later, in another men’s doubles contest, pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to fu Haifeng and Zhang Nan 21-9, 21-11.

The next two matches, which had PV Sindhu in women’s singles and women’s doubles where Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N. Sikki had to lock horns with Bao Yixin and Tang Jinhua became inconsequential. India had just qualified in the knockout stages only once in 2011 where they were beaten by China 1-3 to end their campaign.

China so far had only lost one game out of their 10 in the round-robin stage and they will now face the winner of the quarter-final match between Japan and Malaysia.

