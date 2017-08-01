Sports Authority of India signs Memorandum worth Rs 2.6 crores with Yonex

The total sponsorship for five years comes to Rs 2.6 crore. (Source: Reuters) The total sponsorship for five years comes to Rs 2.6 crore. (Source: Reuters)

Sports Authority of India on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Yonex, Japan to promote badminton at the SAI Regional Academy in Bhubaneswar.

The MoU was signed by Roque Dias, Executive Director on behalf of SAI and C P Gupta on behalf of Yonex, Sunrise Sports (India) Pvt. Ltd. in the presence of Secretary Sports-cum-DG SAI Injeti Srinivas.

As per MoU, the Sunrise Sports (India) Pvt. Ltd. has agreed to sponsor court mats, players and coaches kiting worth Rs. 5214960 per annum for a period of five years to the SAI Odisha Regional Badminton Academy in Bhubaneswar.

The total sponsorship for five years comes to Rs 2.6 crore.

Dias said this was the first time that an initiative like this one was taken by SAI to bring in sponsorship to the academies for providing best equipments of YONEX Brand so that trainees at the academy perform better in national and international competitions.

“This will not only help the players but will also prove to be a wonderful avenue to sports firms to promote sports in

bigger way,” he said.

