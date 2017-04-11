Sourabh Verma enters Singapore Open main draw

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma dished out a superb performance in the men’s singles qualifiers to reach the main draw of the USD 350,000 Singapore Super Series, in Singapore on Tuesday. Young Indian men’s doubles pair of Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok and mixed doubles combo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Maneesha K also made it to the main draw.

The 24-year-old Sourabh, who had clinched the Chinese Taipei Masters last year, defeated Israel’s Misha Zilberman 21-13 23-21, before edging out Thailand’s Pannawit Thongnuam 27-29 21-18 21-18 in a marathon encounter.

The current National Champion from Madhya Pradesh will face Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Wenesday.

In men’s doubles, Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok reached the main draw after defeating Malaysian combo of Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Jagdish Singh 21-19 21-18. They had got a walkover in the opening round. The Indian duo will meet Malaysian combo of Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo next.

In the mixed doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Maneesha K defeated Indonesian combo of Androw Yunanto and Rofahadah Supriadi Putri 21-9 21-12. They then eked out a 21-18 14-21 21-11 win over fellow Indians K Nandagopal and Mahima Aggarwal to enter the main draw.

Satwik and Maneesha will square off against Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Chiang Kai Hsin next.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty, however, bowed out after losing 8-21 15-21 to Indonesia’s Hendra Setiawan and Boon Heong Tan of Malaysia in men’s doubles.

