So near, yet so far for Ajay Jayaram

Saensomboonsuk staged a brilliant comeback after being a game down to eke out a 9-11, 11-7, 11-3 win against Jayaram. PTI Saensomboonsuk staged a brilliant comeback after being a game down to eke out a 9-11, 11-7, 11-3 win against Jayaram. PTI

Chennai reserved their best for the last. Losing the first game in the deciding tie, Chennai’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk proved his resilience by defeating India’s Ajay Jayaram 9-11, 11-7, 11-3. In doing so, he sealed the PBL title for the Chennai Smashers as the final score read 4-3 in favour of the South Indian side. The confettis, first pumps and hugs began incessantly at the Chennai camp. But on the other side of the court stood a dejected Ajay Jayaram. It’s not the first time he has fallen short of glory.

It’s always been a case of so near and yet so far him and the current India men’s shuttlers. Although the loss would be a bitter pill to swallow, considering he had looked the more dominant of the two. But Jayram frittered away several opportunities, committing unforced errors on a consistent basis. The white flag was up much before the championship point was won.

“I just kept my focus and played the game. Yes the crowd was good,” Saensomboonsuk summed up his efforts after the hard fought win. Asked if his teammates faced issues pronouncing his name, the Thai jokingly said: “Yeah, it’s long”

Chennai’s victory also marks the end of the 14-day long league which began on the first day of the year in Hyderabad. The winners took home a prize money of Rs 3 crore, while the runners up — Mumbai Rockets —pocketed a cool sum of Rs 1.5 crore.

While Jayaram lost footing when it mattered the most, his compatriot, HS Prannoy was up to the task. He had to ensure he won his singles tie against Parupalli Kashyap to keep their hopes alive. But he was unlucky to finally end up on the losing side. Despite the loss, Kashyap played his heart out. He played some beautiful down-the-line shots and made Prannoy earn every point. However, Kashyap also injured his shoulder in the process. “Abhi MRI hoga,” he later rued. When a question was thrown at him regarding his intensity, PV Sindhu, sitting in the vicinity, jumped in to respond. “Never-say-die attitude. Never give up,” with an efficacious smile.

Prannoy maintained his unbeaten run in PBL, beating Kashyap 11-4, 8-11, 11-8.

At the start of their tie, the score was 3-2 in favour of Prannoy’s Chennai Smashers and a win for Kashyap would have finalised, rendering the final tie inconsequential.

Kashyap, however, has had a tough 2016 — a year where he was plagued by injury concerns. He too like Prannoy and Srikanth does not have a Superseries title in his trophy cabinet yet. “Last year is gone. I’m feeling better now”.

Meanwhile, Jayaram, 29, reached his maiden Superseries final — Korean Open — in September 2015. Playing the biggest game of his career he couldn’t hold his nerves as he had lost in straight sets to Chen Long.

Sindhu trumps yet again

With every game in this edition of the PBL, Sindhu has shown that she well and truly belongs in the top echelons of world badminton. Just a day after winning her much hyped game against compatriot and world no. 10 Saina Nehwal, the world no. 6 dispatched a higher ranked Sung Ji Hyun.

Heading into the PBL finals, South Korea’s world no. 3 Sung Ji Hyun was the player to beat. She halted Carolina Marin in the early stages of the tournament, and then it was almost a déjà vu moment when she managed to defeat the world no. 2 again in a crucial semifinal encounter. The 25-year-old has also beaten Saina on her way to the finals, but against Sindhu the narrative changed completely. They have twice met at the league, and on both occasions the Hyderabadi had the better off the Korean. Sindhu has so far managed to maintain her prolific run at the start of the year.

“I am happy. It is the start of the year and these victories give you a lot of confidence. We (Sung) will see each other in the coming tournaments but such wins obviously add a lot to your confidence,” she added.