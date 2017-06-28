Siril Verma, Sri Krishna win at Chinese Taipei

Siril verma beat local shuttler Chia Hao Lee 16-21 21-17 21-17 in a 51 -minute match. (Source: Reuters) Siril verma beat local shuttler Chia Hao Lee 16-21 21-17 21-17 in a 51 -minute match. (Source: Reuters)

Young shuttlers Siril Verma and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli reached the pre-quarterfinals of the USD 200,000 Chinese Taipei Grand Prix Gold in the men’s and women’s singles competition on Wednesday.

The 2015 World Junior Championships silver medallist, Siril, who had finished runners-up at Russian Open last year, saw off local shuttler Chia Hao Lee 16-21 21-17 21-17 in a 51 -minute match.

Sri Krishna, who had won the under-17 and under-19 singles titles in the 2013 Hyderabad District Badminton Championship, also dished out a gritty performance to outlast Chinese Taipei’s Chiang Mei Hui 21-17 20-22 21-9 in a women’s singles match.

The 16th seed Siril will next face Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, who had defeated defending champion Sourabh Verma. Sri Krishna will take on another Taipei shuttler Shuo Yun Sung.

Among others, it was curtains for Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, 15th seed Abhishek Yelegar, Mumbai’s Harsheel Dani and men’s doubles pair of Nikhar Garg and Ankur Sangpang Rai.

Uttejitha Rao lost 7-21 17-21 to Korean’s Na Yeong Kim, 14th seed Harsheel went down 12-21 6-21 to Ha Young Woong of

Korea, while Abhishek suffered a 17-21 21-17 6-21 loss to Seung Hoon Woo of Korea.

Nikhar and Ankur lost 5-21 8-21 to local pair of Ko-Chi Chang and Liao Kuan Hao.

