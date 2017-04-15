B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth to meet in historic all-Indian Super Series final, twitterati reacts

Both Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth have stayed alive in a tournament where their more prolific female compatriots have failed to make an impact. (Source: File) Both Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth have stayed alive in a tournament where their more prolific female compatriots have failed to make an impact. (Source: File)

Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth’s victory over Korea’s Lee Dong-keun meant that he advances to the final of the Singapore Super Series to face his compatriot Kidambi Srikanth. It is the first time that a Super Series final will be all-Indian. It is also only the fourth instance of there being two players facing of the same country off in the final of a Super Series event.

Praneeth had earlier reached the semi-final of the Syed Modi Grand Prix but had to pull out due to injury. Praneeth put in a dominant to show in the first set and gave his opponent no quarters as he won it 21-6. It looked like a similar story may be unfolding in the second game but Lee Dong-keun came back from a 9-1 deficit to trail 11-4 before Praneeth pulled away yet again. It hence proved to be a lopsided contest.

It has proven to be a different story this time in which the women have failed to grab the headlines but the men have stayed alive in the tournament. While Saina Nehwal did not participate, PV Sindhu’s challenge ended in the quarter-final stage when she was knocked out of the tournament by Carolina Marin.

Here are a few reactions to Sai Praneet and K Srikanth’s achievement:

The two will fight out for the Singapore Super Series title on 16th April, Saturday.

