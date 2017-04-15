Singapore Open: Sai Praneeth enters maiden Super Series final

B Sai Praneeth. (File Photo) B Sai Praneeth. (File Photo)

Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth dished out a dominating performance to outclass Korea’s Lee Dong-keun in straight games and reach his maiden Super Series final at the Singapore Open here today.

Praneeth, who had reached the finals at Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in January only to suffer an injury in his shoulders, continued his rampaging run in the tournament to thrash three-time Korea Masters Grand Prix Gold winner Lee 21 -6 21-8 in a lop-sided semifinal match.

The 24-year-old from Hyderabad, who had clinched the Canada Open last year, came out with a well sorted strategy and executed it brilliantly to completely blow away his opponent in the opening game.

In the second game, Praneeth continued to dominate the proceedings and zoomed to a 9-1 lead. The Korean managed to reduce the deficit to 4-10 before the Indian entered the break with a 11-4 lead.

The Indian has some big wins in his career, which include victories against 2003 All England Champion Muhammad Hafiz, former World and Olympic champion Hashim of Malaysia, and three-time Olympic silver medallist and World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia.

