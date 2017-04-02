India Open 2017: PV Sindhu clears decks for grudge match

The 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 victory reflects Sindhu’s growing maturity and her willingness to change strategy midway. Praveen Khanna The 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 victory reflects Sindhu’s growing maturity and her willingness to change strategy midway. Praveen Khanna

“Repeat of the Rio Olympics final, please!” PV Sindhu screamed. It was her way of emphasising that though the Yonex-Sunrise India Open final will feature the same two players that did battle in Brazil several months ago, she would do her utmost to ensure a different outcome. Ever since Sindhu and Carolina Marin engaged in that memorable duel for the gold medal, they have been inextricably linked in the consciousness of Indian sports lovers. On Sunday, when the two face off again, it would be a measure of how far both of them have come since.

Sindhu did not have matters all her own way in her quest for a spot in the final. Korean Sung Ji Hyun gave her all she could handle in a 76-minute battle of wits and athleticism. When the Korean’s final shot failed to cross the net, the Siri Fort Sports Complex erupted in a roar seldom heard before. It had more than a tinge of relief in it. Sindhu’s victory meant the home crowd will have an Indian star to cheer on Sunday. The venue has been the stage for some of the most memorable achievements in Indian badminton. Sindhu now has the chance to add to them.

The 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 victory reflects Sindhu’s growing maturity and her willingness to change strategy midway. Marin had booked her spot in the title clash a little earlier. Her 21-16, 21-14 win over Japanese Akane Yamaguchi didn’t have nearly the same drama that the Indian star endured a little later.

In an age when explosive power is seen to be the buzzword for success, Sung relies on court craft and touch play. The tall Korean specialises in manoeuvring the shuttle expertly and forcing opponents to go out of their comfort zone, prompting errors. At one point, it seemed that Sindhu would fall into her trap. But the Indian took the initiative and raise her game in the decider, and her superior athleticism and ability to finish points won the day.

“With her (Sung), I am always prepared for a long match. There are a lot of rallies and no easy points,” the 21-year-old said after the match. “In the third game, I made a conscious effort to be more aggressive, but even when I had a big lead (11-4) I could not rest easy as she always came back. She made it 12-10, but I managed to hold on.”

The drama aside, the match had more errors than seen in Sindhu’s quarterfinal victory over Saina Nehwal on Friday. There was more net play on show rather than smashes. It was a test of patience which Sung seemed to be acing before Sindhu raised the tempo of the contest.

The home crowd also played its part, and the constant chants of ‘Sindhu, Sindhu’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ seemed to get under the Korean’s skin.

In the decider, Sindhu worked up a useful lead and though Sung kept fighting, the momentum and crowd support got the Indian across the finish line. The Rio final has built a healthy respect for each other in Sindhu and Carolina. The sight of the Indian shuttler picking up the racquet of Marin, who was clearly overwhelmed with emotionzs at her spectacular achievement, was hailed as an example of great sporting spirit.

“We are very good friends off court, but on court only one of us can win,” Sindhu said. “I have learnt my lessons from the Rio final, but every match is different with different conditions and strategy. It all depends on who plays better on the day.”

The two played in the Dubai Super Series final last year, with Sindhu coming out on top. However, Marin emerged victorious in a short format clash in the Premier Badminton League soon after. “This time, it is in Delhi and I will have home advantage. The India Open is my home Super Series event, and winning it would mean a lot to me,” she said.

Marin is not the player she was in Rio. A lower back injury and loss of form means she has not won a tournament since the Olympics. Sindhu, though, has tasted big success at the China Open, her maiden Super Series title. But the Spaniard believes she is getting close to her best. “It is very difficult to be at 100 per cent all the time. We are all human. I was at my 100 per cent at the Olympics, but now I am again ready to win more titles.”

Marin also considers her growing rivalry with Sindhu exciting. “Not just the two of us, even the other players enjoy when we play each other. It will be a very interesting final. The crowd has been very supportive of me till now, but most of it will be on Sindhu’s side tomorrow. It can work both ways. Let’s see if it helps her or puts more pressure on her,” the 23-year-old left-hander said.

