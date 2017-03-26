Shuttler Purva Barve wins her first international title

Purva proved to be a runaway winner against Lela Minadze and signed off registering a 21-6, 21-4 scoreline in 18 minutes. (Source: File) Purva proved to be a runaway winner against Lela Minadze and signed off registering a 21-6, 21-4 scoreline in 18 minutes. (Source: File)

Shuttlers Purva Barve and Varun Kapur handed India double delight by winning their respective age group sections in the Li Ning-Israel Open 2017.

The tournament was held at the Sports Hall, Rishon LeZion in Israel.

Both Pune-based Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) cadets made short work of their rivals and won one-sided final encounters, a media release issued here said today.

Ranked No. 70 in the world, Purva, the fourth-seed in the Under-19 Women’s Singles, proved to be a runaway winner against the world No. 61 and third-seeded Lela Minadze (Russia) and signed off registering a 21-6, 21-4 scoreline in 18 minutes.

For the 16-year-old Pune-born lass, the title was her first junior title in an international competition, it added.

“Winning my first international title is like a dream come true,” said Purva.

Meanwhile, in the Under-15 Boys Singles, top-seeded Varun emerged undefeated in the league cum knockout format in the ‘Youth’ segment.

In the final, Varun steamrolled England’s Toby Dillingham 21-10, 21-2 to bag his second International title in as many participated. Earlier, in December 2016 Varun had bagged the Under-15 crown at the Cyprus International Open, it added.

