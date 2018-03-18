Sunday EYE

Shi Yuqi beats Lin to Dan win All England Championships final

Seventh seed Shi Yuqi beat compatriot Lin Dan to win an all-Chinese final of the All England Open badminton championships in Birmingham on Sunday.

By: PTI | Published: March 18, 2018 9:49 pm
Shi Yuqi, Lin Dan, All England Open championships, All England Open championships news, All England Open championships results, sports news, badminton, Indian Express Shi, last year’s runner-up, won the opening game 21-19 against the six-time champion. (Source: PTI)
Shi, last year’s runner-up, won the opening game 21-19 against the six-time champion.

Lin, the sixth seed and twice an Olympic gold medallist, came back to take the second game 21-16 but was outplayed in the third, trailing 11-2 at the mid-game break and losing it 21-9. In the women’s final top seed and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan beat second seed Akane Yamaguchi from Japan 22-20 21-13.

    Badminton
