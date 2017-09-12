Only in Express

Satish Anand qualifies for pre-quarters of BWF World Senior Championships

Satish Anand pulled off a stunning victory over England's Peter Emptage in +65 men's singles category to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Senior Championships in Kochi on Tuesday.

September 12, 2017
Satish, taking on the 5/8 seeded Emptage, was in supreme form and wrapped up the match 21-19, 21-14 in 20 minutes to cause the first major upset in the tournament. He will now face Sin Oong Ong of Malaysia in a bid to earn a spot in the last eight.

Hubert Miranda also booked his spot in the round of 16 with a comprehensive straight games victory over Noriaki Imai of Japan. The 5/8 seeded Indian took just over 20 minutes to seal the deal 21-14, 21-12 to move into the next round.

In another match in the +45 men’s singles category, Jaison Xavier registered an easy 21-4, 21-8 victory over Sebastien Grad of France to qualify for the round of 16. He will take on the 3/4 seeded Tamas Gebhard of France.

Vijay Sharma also kept his hopes alive in the tournament as he posted 21-4, 21-8 victory over the Russian Dmitry Makarenkov. He will now face 5/8 seeded Justin Andrews in the pre-quarters of the +45 age men’s singles competition.

In the 50+ men singles competition, Jayant Dewangan made it to the next round after he was awarded a walkover by his Swedish opponent Nils Carlson. He will meet now meet the top seeded Narong Vanichitsarakul of Thailand in the pre-quarterfinals stage.

