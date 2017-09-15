Only in Express

Sameer Verma, Sai Praneeth improve in BWF ranking

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:September 15, 2017 2:06 pm
Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma Sai Praneeth has reached to 16th place in the Badminton World rankings. (Source: File)
Shuttlers Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma improved a rung each to reach the 16th and 25th spots respectively in the latest BWF ranking.
Ajay Jayaram, who skipped the ongoing Korea Open, slipped a place to be at 17th.

Kidambi Srikanth remains the best placed Indian men at eighth spot, while H S Prannoy also was static at the 18th position. Female shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were static at the fourth and 12th positions respectively.

Women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy slipped a place to be at the 25th spot, while mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki were steady at the 20th position.

No Indian pair men’s doubles pair found a place inside the top 25.

