Sameer Verma reach career-best World No 23rd ranking

Sameer Verma, who clinched his maiden Grand Prix title at the Syed Modi International tournament last month, jumped 11 places to reach the 23rd spot in the latest BWF world ranking released.

The 22-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who had clinched the National championship and also reached the finals of Hong Kong Super Series last year, now has 40,462 points. The best-placed Indian men’s shuttler is Ajay Jayaram at the 19th spot while H S Prannoy is at the 21st spot after improving two places.

Saina Nehwal, who clinched the Malaysia Masters to start the season on a wining note, slipped a place to stay at the 10th place, while PV Sindhu is static at the fifth spot in women’s singles ranking.

Mixed doubles combination of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy were placed at the 13th spot, while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy were at the 23rd spot after gaining a place in men’s doubles.