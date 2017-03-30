Sameer Verma makes it a day to remember

Last year Sameer had reached the final of the Hong Kong Superseries. Last year Sameer had reached the final of the Hong Kong Superseries.

When you talk about the next big Indian men’s singles player, Sameer Verma’s isn’t the first name that pops to the mind. The short-framed 22-year-old is never spoken of in the same breath as the likes of Srikanth, Prannoy or Kashyap.

He does not have an intimidating physique, nor does he boast of a very attacking game. The unconventional shuttler’s forte is deception. He had to pull out a few tricks from his bag to register a fairly comfortable first-round 21-17, 21-10 victory against World No.5 Son Wan Ho at the India Open on Wednesday.

The Gopichand Academy trainee will meet a very seasoned campaigner in the form of 35-year-old Hu Yun in the next round. Son Wan Ho, who is coming off an injury, had beaten the current World No.1 Lee Chong Wei for the 2012 India Open title. “I had never played him (Son Wan Ho), but I have watched his videos. I knew he was coming off an injury from the All England. I am just taking it one game at a time, and do not want to be complacent about facing an unseeded opponent. I am just looking forward to tomorrow’s match,” Sameer said post his win.

It was a happy day for the Verma household as both the sons won their first round games. The elder, Sourabh got the better of India’s second-best ranked player HS Prannoy with a 13-21, 16-21 win in a game that lasted just 35 minutes. Sourabh and Prannoy have faced each other thrice and the former has walked victorious on all three occasions. Sourabh, interestingly, plays sixth seed NG Ka Long Angus, who had foiled younger brother’s maiden Super Series bid in Hong Kong. Maybe the elder brother can show how it’s done.

Last year in November, Sameer Verma became only the third Indian after Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram to reach a Superseries final in Hong Kong. He achieved the feat after pulling off an upset win over Danish star Jan O Jorgensen in the semifinal, but he faltered in the title match against Long Angus. Earning a place in the main draw due to some pullouts, he wasn’t among the favourites to reach the business end of the tournament.

He made his way to the semis winning some tough games. But overcoming Jorgensen, fresh from a China Open title, seemed like a mountain too tall to climb. He did. But since then, his performance graph has been fluctuating. In January this year he won the Syed Modi Grand Prix title which boosted his ranking 11 places to earn him a career-high 23 rank. But subsequent laklustre shows at the All England (failed to make it to the main draw) and the Swiss Open (a second round exit), meant his rankings dropped to 39, just two spots above elder brother Sourabh. But if you speak to the man who moulded him, Pullela Gopichand, Verma isn’t someone to be taken lightly. He sees a lot of potential in him but points out that he needs to work on improving his physicality and mental strength. “He’s not a very fancied player, but effective,” Gopichand puts it concisely. Sameer, he says, is highly-respected on the badminton circuit and is one of brightest lads training under him. “Ask any of the national coaches and they will tell you how good he is,” he says.

Sameer, diminutive and lacking in muscle, has never relied on power to win his games. “I have to work on the aggressive shots,” he admits. His nimble and agile feet allow him to cover the court at good pace. He brings in a lot of wrist to his shots, making his sharp-angled drops from the forecourt very difficult to pick. He makes up for his physicality with his agility and street-smart game, especially at the net.

“Lot of deception and speed,” Gopichand said when asked about his assessment of his game. “It was a very good win. He proved he has the ability to do well at the big stage. We have had our challenges with the injuries. But he’s a young player who will play a lot of matches,” the former All England Champion added.

