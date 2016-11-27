Sameer Verma goes down fighting in Hong Kong Superseries final

Sameer Verma finishes runners-up in the Hong Kong Open Superseries. Sameer Verma finishes runners-up in the Hong Kong Open Superseries.

Sameer Verma gave local favourite NG Ka Long Angus a tough fight but in the end that wasn’t enough to get him his first Superseries crown. After 50 minutes of tussle, Angus won 21-14, 10-21, 21-11 much to the delight of a packed crowd. In the process, Angus also became the first male shuttler from Hong Kong to win a Superseries title.

The duo had faced each other as juniors but in their first meeting on the senior tour, it was Angus who came out on top and changed the head-to-head record from 2-0 to 2-1.

In the first game, Sameer was cautious which played to Angus’ advantage who made the most of it to grow into the game and keep the lead going.

That tide turned in the second when the Indian shuttler became more aggressive and stronger with his play. He would use big thunderous smashes and have Angus moving at all times with deft touches.

But the third game highlighted the lack of nerves and also a sign of fitness issues to play a long drawn out contest. This, coupled with home crowd, worked for Angus who pushed Sameer into making errors. On match point, Sameer scrambled after a well struck shot possibly thinking he had the point in his kitty but somehow Angus got it back and it turned to be well placed for the Hong Kong player to go down on the court in celebration.

Sunday proved to be a poor day for Indian badminton with both players losing out. Earlier, PV Sindhu was second best to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying in the women’s final.

