Saina Nehwal to represent Olympic Committee in BWF

Saina Nehwal would join the BWF Athletes’ Commission as a representative of the IOC AC. (Source: File) Saina Nehwal would join the BWF Athletes’ Commission as a representative of the IOC AC. (Source: File)

Adding another feather in her cap, star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who was appointed a member of the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission (AC) last year, would be representing the panel in the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

She would join the BWF Athletes’ Commission as a representative of the IOC AC, the IOC said in a communication to Nehwal. Nehwal has received an official communication in this regard.

The Chair of BWF AC has informed others on the panel about Saina’s joining the BWF AC as a representative of the IOC AC.

In a rare honour for an Indian sportsperson, Saina was appointed as a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission soon after the Rio Olympics last year.

Saina, who has since recovered from a career threatening knee injury suffered during Rio Olympics, won the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament last month.

Currently, ranked world number 10 in BWF rankings, Saina is now aiming to win the prestigious All England Championship next month.