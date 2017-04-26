Latest News

Saina Nehwal’s father operated for prostate gland enlargement

Harvir Singh was supposed to travel with Saina for the Asia badminton Championship in China but just before boarding the flight he felt some discomfort.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published:April 26, 2017 6:21 pm
Saina Nehwal's father Harvir Singh consulted the doctors who decided to perform the operation after conducting few tests. (Source: Twitter)

Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal’s father Harvir Singh underwent an operation for prostate gland enlargement at a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“It (operation) was done well. It took two hours. I am likely to be discharged day after tomorrow if everything goes well,” Singh told PTI.

On Sunday night, the 66-year-old Singh was supposed to travel with Saina for the Asia badminton Championship in China but just before boarding the flight he felt some discomfort and had to return home from the airport.

“I had an intuition that I cannot travel,” he said.

After returning home, Singh consulted the doctors who decided to perform the operation after conducting few tests.

“The prostate gland enlargement occurred due to old age,” Singh added.

