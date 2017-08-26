Saina Nehwal wins bronze medal World Championships, says I gave it my best

Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal at World Championships. Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal at World Championships.

Despite her heartbreaking loss in the semi-final of the World Badminton Championships 2017, Saina Nehwal is “happy” that she was able to make it to the second-last stage of the Championships. The silver-medallist from the 2015 edition of the tournament went down to Naomi Okuhara of Japan in a fighting match which ended in a 21-12 17-21 10-21 scoreline in the favour of the Japanese.

After the match, Nehwal said that coming out of the injury and reaching till semi-finals made her happy and she gave her best in the tournament.

“It was disappointing to have lost the despite being a game up. But overall I am happy that I made it to the semis after recently coming out of an injury. I gave it my best and I am pleased with that,” Saina said.

The bronze medallist in the women’s singles from the 2012 London Olympics was leading the match when she won the first game 21-12 bu then lost momentum in the second game before begin thrashed in the final game which she lost 10-21.

Talking about the change of guard in the second game, the Indian said that the long rallies from her Japanese opponent turn the game in her favour.

“She started to win long rallies after the first game and that was the main reason for her to make a comeback into the match,” she added.

This is the second Worlds medal for Nehwal after she had won a silver medal at the 2015 Championships in Jakarta, going down to Rio Olympics champion Carolina Marin.

