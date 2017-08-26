Saina Nehwal wins bronze at World Badminton Championships, twitterati proud of her

Saina Nehwal lost in the semi-finals of World Championships. Saina Nehwal lost in the semi-finals of World Championships.

In an hour and 13 minutes, Saina Nehwal’s dream of being the world champion were snapped. The star Indian player went down 21-12, 17-21, 10-21 to Rio Olympics bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara at the in the semi-final of World Badminton Championships in Glasgow on Saturday.

In the first game, Saina began in a dominating fashion and continued it throughout the game. Her attacking game was too much to handle for her Japanese opponent and she wrapped it up quickly in 22 minutes with a score of 21-12.

But, Okuhara wasn’t giving up that easy. While Saina troubled her with drop shots in the first game, it did not happen in the second as she maintained a slender lead over the Indian. The game lasted 27 minutes and the Japanese tied the match one game all by winning it 21-17.

The third game was Okukara’s throughout. Saina looked tired and by the time first break came in the game, she was down 11-4. She continued the top game and won it 21-10. The win ensured Japan of a place in final which is the first time a player from the nation has reached the women’s singles final at the Worlds.

But, Nehwal was praised for her game and even the social media reacted to her comeback and winning a bronze medal at Championships.

1 year ago she had knee surgery.Everyone wrote her off. U proved everyone wrong. What a fighter u are @NSaina. U make us proud 🇮🇳@OGQ_India — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 26 August 2017

Wasn’t to be. But @NSaina, to come back from a knee surgery, from long matches, and to play at that level was incredible. Champion. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 26 August 2017

Well…two medals for Indian girls @Pvsindhu1 and @NSaina…. Not bad at all! — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) 26 August 2017

After 73 minutes of intense badminton, Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara came on top against Saina Nehwal. Wins 12-21, 21-17, 21-10. #2017BWC — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) 26 August 2017

Nehwal had won a bronze medal at London Olympics.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd