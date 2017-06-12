Saina Nehwal to spearhead Indian challenge in US Open

The squads have been announced for the Chinese Open Grand Prix Gold, Canadian Open Grand Prix, the US Open and the Asian Junior Championships. (Source: File) The squads have been announced for the Chinese Open Grand Prix Gold, Canadian Open Grand Prix, the US Open and the Asian Junior Championships. (Source: File)

Saina Nehwal will spearhead the Indian challenge at the US Open that will get underway in July 2017. It will be the first time in her career that the 27-year-old will play in Grand Prix Gold tournament.

The Badminton Association of India, on Monday, announced squads for upcoming international tournaments after a selection committee meeting that was held in Bangalore on Saturday, according to PTI.

The squads have been announced for the Chinese Open Grand Prix Gold, Canadian Open Grand Prix, the US Open and the Asian Junior Championships. While Rituparna Das, Ruthvika Shivani and Saina have been named in the women’s singles category for the US Open, Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy and P Kashyap will lead the Indian challenge in the men’s singles section.

The mixed doubles category will see the new pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Both the players had dished out jaw-dropping performance when they were paired for the first time in the Sudirman Cup last month.

Chinese Taipei Grand Prix Gold (June 27th – July 2nd) Men’s Singles – Sourabh Verma, Harsheel Dani, Siril Verma, Women’s Singles – Sri Krishna Priya, Uttejitha Rao

Canadian Open Grand Prix (July 11th 16th) Men’s Singles – Sameer Verma, H.S Prannoy, P. Kashyap, Women’s Singles – Rituparna Das, Ruthvika Shivani, Sri Krishna Priya, Sai Uttejitha Rao, Men’s Doubles – Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy, Women’s Doubles – Poorvisha Ram/J Meghana, Kuhoo Garg/Nancy B Hazarika Mixed Doubles – Sikki Reddy/Pranaav Jerry Chopra

US Open Grand Prix Gold (July 19th -23rd) Men’s Singles – Sameer Verma, H.S Prannoy, P Kashyap, Women’s Singles – Rituparna Das, Saina Nehwal, Ruthvika Shivani, Men’s Doubles – Manu Attri/Summeth Reddy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Women’s Doubles – Poorvisha Ram/Meghana Jakkampudi, Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa, Mixed Doubles – Sikki Reddy/Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Ashiwini Ponnappa/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Asian Junior Championships (July 22nd – 30th) Boy’s Singles – Jaswanth D, Lakshya Sen, Karthikey Gulshan Kumar, Arintap Das, Reserves – Swarnaraj Bora, AryamanTandon,), Girl’s Singles – Aakarshi Kashyap, Prashi Joshi, Ashmita Chalia,Ira Sharma (Reserves – Kanika Kanwal), Boy’s Doubles – Dhruv Kapila/Krishna Prasad, Swarnaraj Bora/Sai Pawan Karri, Krishna Podili/Vishnuvardhan Gaur, Girl’s Doubles – Rituparna Panda /U K Mithula, Ashwini Bhat/Apeksha, Anugraha/Reza Farhath, Mixed Doubles –Tapaswini S Roy/Sanjay Srivastav, Dhruv Kapila/U K Mithula, G. Krishna Prasad/ Partner (decided by coach)

Coaches: Sanjay Mishra, Arvind Bhatt, Anshuman Hazarika, Trupti Murgunde

Manager: Bamang Tago (Arunachal Pradesh) Sukant Das (Sikkim).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd