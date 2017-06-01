Saina Nehwal storms into Thailand Open quarterfinal

Saina Nehwal, who is currently ranked eleventh in the latest BWF women’s single rankings, won 12 consecutive points. Saina Nehwal, who is currently ranked eleventh in the latest BWF women’s single rankings, won 12 consecutive points.

Former world no. 1 Saina Nehwal advanced to the quarter-final of the Thailand Open after notching up a straight-set win in the women’s single competitions on Thursday.

Second-seeded Saina brushed aside Malaysia’s Lee Ying Ying 21-11, 21-14 in the pre-quarterfinal clash and will face Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the next round. The Indian shuttler, who is currently ranked eleventh in the latest BWF women’s single rankings, won 12 consecutive points.

The 27-year old had made it with 21-5, 21-10 win over Slovakia’s Martina Repiska in the opening round.

Earlier, third-seeded BS Praneeth defeated Iskandar Zulkarnain of Malaysia 21-13, 21-18 in men’s singles competition. However, all the results for the Indian camp were not positive as Sourabh Verma lost to France’s Brice Leverdez while Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka couldn’t stand up to the challenge of Pattarasuda Chaiwan as she went-down 21-15, 21-17.

After losing the first set 21-16, Sourabh came back strong and won the second set 25-23. However, he could not hold on to the momentum as he lost the third set 21-11.

