India Open: Saina Nehwal beats Chia Hsin Lee 21-10, 21-17, advances in second round

Saina Nehwal beats Taiwan's Chia Hsin Lee 21-10, 21-17 to enter second round of India Open.

Updated: March 29, 2017 6:21 pm
Saina Nehwal, Saina Nehwal India, Nehwal, Saina, Badminton India, India Open, Saina Nehwal India open, India open 2017, tennis news, tennis, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express Saina Nehwal won the India Open title in 2010 and 2015. (Source: File)

Former number one and Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal beats Chia Hsin Lee 21-10, 21-17 to enter second round of India Open on Wednesday. Saina, who won the first game 21-10, won just one game point while in the second game she won four game points in a match which lasted for 35 minutes.

She will play Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky, who beat India’s Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka 21-17, 21-18, in the second round on Thursday.

 

Earlier, Rituparna Das cameback strong as she beat Taiwn’s Chiang Mei Hui 19-21, 21-15, 21-19. In women’s doubles Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy Sikki won straight sets 21-16, 21-16 against England’s Gabrielle Adcock and Jessica Pugh.

Back in 2015, Saina had defeated Yui Hashimoto of Japan 21-15, 21-11 to win her second India Open trophy.

