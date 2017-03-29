Saina Nehwal won the India Open title in 2010 and 2015. (Source: File) Saina Nehwal won the India Open title in 2010 and 2015. (Source: File)

Former number one and Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal beats Chia Hsin Lee 21-10, 21-17 to enter second round of India Open on Wednesday. Saina, who won the first game 21-10, won just one game point while in the second game she won four game points in a match which lasted for 35 minutes.

She will play Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky, who beat India’s Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka 21-17, 21-18, in the second round on Thursday.

Earlier, Rituparna Das cameback strong as she beat Taiwn’s Chiang Mei Hui 19-21, 21-15, 21-19. In women’s doubles Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy Sikki won straight sets 21-16, 21-16 against England’s Gabrielle Adcock and Jessica Pugh.

Back in 2015, Saina had defeated Yui Hashimoto of Japan 21-15, 21-11 to win her second India Open trophy.

