Saina Nehwal to return to Pullela Gopichand Academy

Saina Nehwal reached the semifinals of the recently concluded World Badminton Championships. (Source: Reuters) Saina Nehwal reached the semifinals of the recently concluded World Badminton Championships. (Source: Reuters)

Saina Nehwal announced on Monday that she is once again going to start working at the Pullela Gopichand Academy and with SAI appointed Indonesian coach Mr Mulyo. This will bring to an end her three year association with Vimal Kumar. During these three years, Saina climbed to top of the women’s rankings and won multiple big titles including two at the World Championships.

Taking to Twitter, Saina wrote, “For a while I’ve been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir and I am really thankful to him for agreeing to help me again. At this stage in my career I think he can help me achieve my goals,” she tweeted. “I’m also very thankful to Vimal sir for helping me for the last three years. He helped reach world no.1 in the rankings. And also helped me win two world championships medal silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017 along with many super series titles. I m very happy to b back home and train in Hyderabad 👍👍keep supporting friends,” she tweeted further.

For a while I've been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

and I am really thankful to him for agreeing to help me again . At this stage in my career I think he can help me achieve my goals . — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

I'm also very thankful to Vimal sir for helping me for the last three years. He helped reach world no.1 in the rankings .. — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

And also helped me win two world championships medal silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017 along with many super series titles .. — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

I m very happy to b back home and train in Hyderabad 👍👍keep supporting friends 🙏🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017

Saina had shifted base to Bangalore in 2014 after expressing need for more attention and desire to get back to the top. At the time she had said, “I wanted to train under Vimal sir ahead of the Asian Games as his advice helped me during the Uber Cup. Asian Games is a big tournament and I feel he can help me,” the London Olympic bronze medallist said.

“I reached Bangalore today [Tuesday] and I will train under him for the next 15 days. I want to win a medal at the Asian Games and hope it helps me to do well there,” she added.

On the development Vimal said, “Saina on her return from the World Badminton Championships,asked my opinion on her working with the Indonesian coach,Mr Mulyo,brought in by Sports Authority Of India, for looking after the singles players in National camps.He is attached with Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.I had indicated to her that there is no harm at all in her giving it a try.”

“Players have a short span at the top and will always be looking at ways to get better.Saina and Sindhu are special girls and if they are able to get even better,we should provide them those opportunities.”

“Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and Gopichand Badminton Academy are recognized training centers of SAI and We at PPBA supported Saina when she needed. My request is that the media must understand the situation and respect Saina’s decision,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd