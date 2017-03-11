Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu lose in quarters, Indian challenge at All England Championships ends

Saina Nehwal lost a close match 22-20 22-20 against Sung ji Hyun. (Source: AP) Saina Nehwal lost a close match 22-20 22-20 against Sung ji Hyun. (Source: AP)

India’s campaign at the All England Championships ended on Friday as both women’s players Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu suffered contrasting losses in London. With the two losing, no other Indian player is left in the competition in any category. Both Sindhu and Saina lost in the quarter-finals.

Nehwal had a close game against South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun and was leading for most part of both games before slumping to a 22-20, 22-20 loss in the quarter-final. The Indian saved three match points but then failed to defend against the powerful smash of Sung to lose the match.

Earlier, PV Sindhu suffered a demoralising 21-14 21-10 loss at the hands of world number one Tai Tzu Ying in just 35 minutes to crash out. Sindhu looked all over the place in the match and was no match to her Chinese Taipei opponent.

