Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara Live, World Badminton Championships 2017: Saina leads 11-6 in the first game; PV Sindhu to come later

World Badminton Championships 2017 Live: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu will be in action in women's singles semifinals to try and ensure an all-India final.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 26, 2017 6:10 pm
saina nehwal, pv sindhu, saina nehwal live, pv sindhu live, world badminton championships live, badminton live score, badminton live streaming, badminton news, sports news, indian express Lvie Badminton Championships: Saina Nehwal takes on Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semifinals at World Badminton Championships. (Source: Reuters)
India are assured of two medals at the World Badminton Championships – a first for Indian badminton with two medals in the same Worlds. But the ladies in question – Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu – won’t be content with the bronze. They would want to vie for the yellow metal in the final on Sunday. In their path stand Nozomi Okuhara (who faces Saina) and Chen Yufei (who faces Sindhu) in the semifinals. Catch live scores and updates from World Badminton Championships 2017 featuring Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

World Badminton Champions 2017 Live Score and Updates, Women’s Singles semifinals: Saina Nehwal will be in action first on the day while PV Sindhu will be last on court.

1808 hrs IST: Good smash by Okuhara down the court and Saina can’t get it back. 6-10. Saina with a neat drop on the serve and she leads 11-6 at the interval

1806 hrs IST: Good stuff from Okuhara to keep Saina moving and forcing into lunging forward and into an error. Spectacular rally on the next point, both players going end-to-end before Saina finds the edge of the line. Okuhara assumes it will go wide but it lands in. Saina up 11-5

1803 hrs IST: Saina with beautiful touch-play at the net. Lovely drop shot after another and Okuhara is caught off guard. 8-2. The Japanese ends the run of points with a nicely placed cross court low smash

1801 hrs IST: Both players are on court and Saina with a confident start in the match. She leads 4-2. Holds a 6-1 advantage on head-to-head against the Japanese. Some gorgeous shots here – forcing two errors and then a well-disguised drop shot to take a 7-2 lead

1719 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships from Glasgow. In the late match on Friday, Saina was stretched to an hour and 14 minutes by local favourite Kristy Gilmour but she’s back to where she belongs – at the top of the pyramid and fighting for medals.

