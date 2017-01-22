Menu

Saina Nehwal wins the Malaysian Masters: As it happened

Saina Nehwal beat Thai teenager Pornapwee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 to claim her first title of 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 22, 2017 2:18 pm
Saina Nehwal seems to back in the groove. It was a tough battle against Thai teenager Pornpawee Chochuwong. She had to fight back and turn around almost a seven point deficit to take the first game. She then got off to a better start in the second game but Chochuwong matched for every shot she hit. It was onyl towards the end that the Thai teenager started showing signs of fatigue. Saina took advantage of that and used the entire court. It remained a nail biter till the end though but it ended 22-20, 22-20 in Saina’s favour. she has thus won her first title of 2017.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20172:08 pm
rohitmundayurie January 22, 20172:06 pm

Chochuwong is staging an oncredible comeback, now trails 20-19

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20172:06 pm

Chochuwong takes another point and the score is now 20-18.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20172:05 pm

Saina now turning the heat on and it’s one way traffic at the moment. Saina has a 20-16 lead on the Thai teenager.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20172:02 pm

Saina loses a point and it is now 17-15.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20172:01 pm

Chochuwong is struggling now. She is moving sluggishly between points and is stretching herself. A wipe off the towel is all Saina needs, score is 17-14.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20172:00 pm

Chochuwong takes back a point but Saina is looking as strong as ever, takes another point, score is 16-14

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20172:00 pm

Chochuwong looks visibly tired now. Another long rally ends in Saina’s favour, she leads 15-13.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:58 pm

Saina keeps the pressure on Chochuwong, forces her into an error and takes back the lead. She then takes another point, score is 14-12

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:57 pm

Saina’s smashes have gone outside quite a few times in the game. This time, it helps Chochuwong draw level at 12-12

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:55 pm

Chochuwong smashes it and Saina unable to defend it with the backhand. Score is 11-9 in favour of Saina

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:54 pm

Saina now leads 11-8. This is much better from Saina as opposed to what we saw from her in the first game.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:53 pm

Chochuwong made it 8-8 but Saina takes the next point, restores her lead to 9-8

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:52 pm

Chochuwong drops it fast to Saina’s left and its bang on the line, score is now 8-7

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:51 pm

Saina manages to take another point, now leads 8-6

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:51 pm

Chochuwong takes another point. After this comes a long rally that Saina lost, score is now 7-6 in Saina’s favour

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:50 pm

The score is now 6-4 in Saina’s favour. She then forces CHochuwong into another forehand defence. It only finds the net, she now leads 7-4

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:49 pm

Saina Nehwal uses the body smash from Chochuwong’s serve and draws level. She then takes another point and it is now 5-4.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:48 pm

And that’s a third consecutive point for Saina. She draws level, Chochuwong manages another point and now leads 4-3.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:47 pm

A long rally for the fifth point and in the end, Chochuwong hits the shuttle out of the court, score is now 3-2.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:47 pm

Saina Nehwal finally gets a poinjt. She decides to leave a lofted shot from Chochuwong, turned out to be going outside. Score is 3-1

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:46 pm

Saina losses the first point. She then drops another, now trails 2-0

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:45 pm

Saina Nehwal wisn the first game against all odds. The only she was level was when it was 0-0 and 19-19. She clawed her way back from an almost hopeless situation to take the game.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:41 pm

Chochuwong with the game point now, leads 20-19. But Saina gets right back in it, makes it 20-20

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:41 pm

Saina Nehwal draws level 19 all with a lovely drop shot right at the net.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:36 pm

Saina Nehwal’s cross court smash betrays her this time. Chochuwong getting back into a strong position, leads 13-16

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:35 pm

But Saina keeps on it. She has now managed top bring the score to 12-13. CHochuwong has let Saina get back into a game which she seemed to be running away with at one point.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:32 pm

Chochuwong puts the pressure back on and steals the point, its 8-13.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:32 pm

Saina Nehwal makes a cross court smash, forcing Chochuwong onto the net. score is now 8-12

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:31 pm

Saina Nehwal is lookint to claim her first Masters title since her return from injury. But she is facing a lot of pressure from Pornpawee Chochuwong. She now trails 6-12

