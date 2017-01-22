Saina Nehwal wins the Malaysian Masters: As it happened

Live badminton score: Saina Nehwal is playing the final of Malaysian Masters. Live badminton score: Saina Nehwal is playing the final of Malaysian Masters.

Saina Nehwal seems to back in the groove. It was a tough battle against Thai teenager Pornpawee Chochuwong. She had to fight back and turn around almost a seven point deficit to take the first game. She then got off to a better start in the second game but Chochuwong matched for every shot she hit. It was onyl towards the end that the Thai teenager started showing signs of fatigue. Saina took advantage of that and used the entire court. It remained a nail biter till the end though but it ended 22-20, 22-20 in Saina’s favour. she has thus won her first title of 2017.

