Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth climb up in BWF World ranking

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has moved up four places from 16th to be placed at the 12th spot in the latest BWF World Ranking. This was after Nehwal won the bronze medal at the World Championship. Fellow Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also moved up by two positions.

It may be recalled here that Saina had dropped down to the 16th spot but after a commendable performance, she climbed back up. Commenting on her performance at the Championships she said that she was confident of winning a medal and said,”I was sure to win a medal at Glasgow, I defeated Sung and my record is 7-2, I defeated Kristy in quarters, a young player from host country, and the win was satisfying. I lost to Okuhara but I was sure to win over her in this tournament. But I lost in three sets because of less rest between two matches. Still I am happy that I won a medal.”

Meanwhile, silver medallist at the World Championships, P V Sindhu, did not witness any change. While H S Prannoy dropped down to three places to settle at 18th.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy moved up by one notch to be placed at the 19th spot. The duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki also did not witness any movement and remained at the 24th spot. Noticeably among the men’s double ranking, no Indian pair found a place in the top 25.

