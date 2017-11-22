Top Stories
  • Saina Nehwal enters second round at Hong Kong Open; Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verman lose

Saina Nehwal enters second round at Hong Kong Open; Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verman lose

Saina Nehwal entered second round but Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma failed to advance at Hong Kong Super Series.

By: PTI | Hong Kong | Published: November 22, 2017 12:09 pm
saina nehwal, saina nehwal badminton, hong kong open Saina Nehwal advanced to second round of Hong Kong Super Series. (PTI File Photo)
Related News

Saina Nehwal entered the second round but Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma failed to cross the opening hurdle at the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Super Series, in Hong Kong on Tuesday. London Olympics bronze medallist Saina staved off a spirited challenge from World No 44 Mette Poulsen of Denmark 21-19 23-21 in a 46-minute match.

World No 11 Saina, who won the bronze at the World Championship, will next face a tough opponent in eighth seeded Chinese Chen Yufei, who had clinched the other bronze at the Glasgow tournament in August.

In men’s singles competition, Commonwealth Games champion Kashyap squandered an opening game advantage to go down narrowly 21-15 9-21 20-22 to Korean Lee Dong Keun in a match that lasted an hour and nine minutes.

Sourabh, meanwhile, failed to put up a fight against Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto, losing 15-21 8-21 to bow out of the competition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table