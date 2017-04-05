Saina Nehwal crashes out of Malaysian Open after first round loss

Saina Nehwal’s match lasted a total of match lasted a total of 56 minutes. (Source: Express) Saina Nehwal’s match lasted a total of match lasted a total of 56 minutes. (Source: Express)

After disappointing Indian open series, Saina Nehwal has once again crashed out of the Malaysian Open in the first round. She lost her match to Akane Yamaguchi 19-21 21-13 21-15. The match lasted a total of 56 minutes.

The match seemed firmly in her grasp when she was leading 11-8 in the second game, but the Indian had no answers to the fierce fightback from the Japanese.

In the first game Saina used her skills to get the better of Yamaguchi. But then seemed out of ideas in the second and third game.

It may be recalled here that in the Indian Open PV Sindhu beat Saina Nehwal 22-16 22-20 to book a place in the India Open 2017 semi-final. In the all-India battle, Sindhu dominated the opening game and came back from behind, multiple times, in the second game to pocket the second game.

Meanwhile, India Open champion PV Sindhu has been handed a difficult draw in the Malaysia Open as she finds herself on the same side as top seed Tai Tzu-Ying, Sung Ji-Hyun, and Sun Yu

