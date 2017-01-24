Saina Nehwal congratulated by Telangana CM for Malaysia Masters triumph

Saina Nehwal dispelled doubts cast over her ability to win trophies after she clinched the Malaysian Masters. (Source: AP) Saina Nehwal dispelled doubts cast over her ability to win trophies after she clinched the Malaysian Masters. (Source: AP)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today congratulated star shuttler Saina Nehwal on winning the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold final.

The Chief Minister hoped that Saina would win several other prestigious tournaments in future, a release from his office said.

Saina dispelled doubts cast over her ability to win trophies after she clinched her first Masters within five months since suffering a career-threatening knee injury.

She defeated Thailand player Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 in a thrilling Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold final in Sarawak yesterday.