Saina Nehwal celebrates her 27th birthday, twitterati wishes the former World No. 1

Saina Nehwal received wishes and messages from all quarters, a testimony to the love and respect she has earned in her stellar career.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 17, 2017 2:31 pm
saina nehwal, saina nehwal birthday, saina nehwal 27th birthday, saina birthday, saina nehwal all england championships, saina all england, saina nehwal rankings, saina nehwal bwf ranings, saina nehwal world rankings, badminton news, sports news Saina Nehwal is only the second Indian to have achieved the world no. 1 ranking. (Source: File)

Saina Nehwal celebrated her 27th birthday on Friday. She had uploaded photos of her cutting her birthday cake with her mother and her coach Vimla Kumar. Saina also received wishes from many quarters, a testimony to the love and respect that she has earned through her stellar career in badminton.

Saina burst into international conscience when she became the first Indian to win a 4-star tournament when she stunned quite a few stars, including then-world no. 4 Xu Huaiwen and won the Phillipines Open. At the age of 16, she was also the youngest Asian to do so.

She became the first Indian to reach the Olympics quarter finals. In 2009, she won the BWF Super Series, becoming the first Indian to do so. In 2010 she won gold at the Commonwealth games and also won bronze at the London Olympics.

Saina has remained the in top 10 of the world rankings since 2009. In 2015, she climbed to the no. 1 ranking, becoming only the second Indian since Prakash Padukone to do so and the first female Indian.

Here are a few wishes sent Saina’s way on the occasion of her birthday: 

Saina Nehwal had recently played in the All England Championships where she was knocked out in the quarterfinals.

