Saina Nehwal celebrates her 27th birthday, twitterati wishes the former World No. 1

Saina Nehwal is only the second Indian to have achieved the world no. 1 ranking. (Source: File) Saina Nehwal is only the second Indian to have achieved the world no. 1 ranking. (Source: File)

Saina Nehwal celebrated her 27th birthday on Friday. She had uploaded photos of her cutting her birthday cake with her mother and her coach Vimla Kumar. Saina also received wishes from many quarters, a testimony to the love and respect that she has earned through her stellar career in badminton.

My birthday 🎉😂😂🎂 pic.twitter.com/ERfjd9JgY2 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) 17 March 2017

Saina burst into international conscience when she became the first Indian to win a 4-star tournament when she stunned quite a few stars, including then-world no. 4 Xu Huaiwen and won the Phillipines Open. At the age of 16, she was also the youngest Asian to do so.

She became the first Indian to reach the Olympics quarter finals. In 2009, she won the BWF Super Series, becoming the first Indian to do so. In 2010 she won gold at the Commonwealth games and also won bronze at the London Olympics.

Cake 🎂 cutting 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PKdtIS5qkM — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) 17 March 2017

Saina has remained the in top 10 of the world rankings since 2009. In 2015, she climbed to the no. 1 ranking, becoming only the second Indian since Prakash Padukone to do so and the first female Indian.

Here are a few wishes sent Saina’s way on the occasion of her birthday:

Your net inspiration is limitless. @NSaina, you make the country so proud. Wishing you a very happy birthday & many more records! — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 17 March 2017

Many many happy returns of the day @NSaina, May you continue to rise & shine and make us proud, as always. — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) 17 March 2017

Many-2 returns of the day. Wish you a very happy birthday @NSaina Ji. God bless you good health & happiness. Vandematram. Bharat Mata Ki Jai — Ashwini Upadhyay (@AshwiniBJP) 17 March 2017

Many many more successful years to this fighting tigress @NSaina Happy Birthday Champ! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) 17 March 2017

Saina Nehwal had recently played in the All England Championships where she was knocked out in the quarterfinals.

