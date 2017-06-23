Saina Nehwal bows out of Australian Open Super Series, loses 17-21, 21-10, 17-21 in the quarters

Saina Nehwal was eyeing for her third Australian Open title. (Source: File) Saina Nehwal was eyeing for her third Australian Open title. (Source: File)

Former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal failed to make it into the semifinal of the Australian Open Super Series on Friday. Eyeing for her second Australian Open title on the trot and third overall, Nehwal bowed out 17-21, 21-10, 17-21. After winning the second game with ease, the 27-year old Indian shuttler crashed out after a match that lasted for one hour and 18 minutes.

After going down 17-21 in the first game, London Olympic bronze medalist kept her lead over the Chinese shuttler to win the second game 21-10. Both the shuttlers were not ready to give up in the deciding game where it was a neck-to-neck contest. Leading 15-12 in the third game, Saina made errors which helped Sun to bounce back and take the deciding game 21-17. Yamaguchi A will now face off against Tai in the first semifinal while Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara will meet Sun later in the day.

Earlier, Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu crashed out of the tournament suffering a 21-10, 20-22, 16-21 to World No.1 Tzu Ying. In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot Sai Praneeth 25-23, 21-17. Srikanth is now the lone Indian shuttler, who managed to progress in the tournament and will play China’s Shi Yuqi. Yuqi stormed in the final over Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

