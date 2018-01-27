Saina Nehwal beats Ratchanok Intanon to storm into finals of Indonesia Open 2018

Latest News
Saina Nehwal began on the front foot from the start and won the contest by a scoreline of 21-19, 21-19 to reach the Indonesian Open final for the sixth time.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 27, 2018 2:25 pm
Saina Nehwal won the contest by a scoreline of 21-19, 21-19 at the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament. (Source: AP)
Saina Nehwal stormed into the finals of the Indonesian Open by defeating former world champion Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-finals on Saturday at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. The 27-year-old, who had knocked out PV Sindhu in the previous round, began on the front foot from the start and won the contest by a scoreline of 21-19, 21-19 to reach the Indonesian Open final for the sixth time.

Saina, who had a better head to head record over her Thai opponent going into the match, was initially trailing Ratchanok but picked up the intensity after the first mid-game interval. Throughout the match, Saina was one step ahead of her opponent with her swift movement across the court. A couple of superb rallies saw Saina lead her counterpart 13-8 in the second game. From there on it seemed like a matter of time before Saina won the match as her opponent seemed bereft of ideas to counter her game. But Ratchanok did make a fine comeback to level the score at 17-17. It was a battle of nerves as both the players gave in their best, however, with the score on 19-18, Saina delivered a couple of tremendous body smashes to scamper home and win the match.

