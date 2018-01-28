Saina Nehwal bags silver medal at Indonesia Masters, goes down to Tai Tzu Ying

Saina Nehwal reached her first tournament final since January 2017. (Source: Twitter screenshot) Saina Nehwal reached her first tournament final since January 2017. (Source: Twitter screenshot)

Saina Nehwal’s splendid run at the Indonesia Masters was halted in the final by World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying as the Chinese Taipei player became the first to win the tournament in the history of the event. Tzu Ying won 21-9, 21-13 and forced Nehwal to settle for a silver medal in the match that lasted 27 minutes. Nehwal was making her first appearance in the final of a tournament in over a year. Her last foray in the final of a tournament came back in January, 2017, when she won the Malaysian Masters Grand Prix Gold.

With the defeat, Nehwal now trails Tzu Ying 5-9 in the head-to-head record with the Chinese Taipei girl edging the current World No 12 in recent matchups. Disappointingly for Nehwal, she has now lost to Tzu Ying in seven consecutive matches.

She posted multiple tweets thereafter where she said, “Happy to b [be] on the podium but have to learn from this match and b [be] ready for the next tournament 👍..Thank u [you] all for the wishes and support. Played finals after one year of gap at the #IndonesiaMastersSuper500 .. Would like to thank Gopi Sir [Pullela Gopichand] and the team for the support .. Need to work even harder”

Tzu Ying led 11-5 in both games at the break and maintained her composure and lead by the end to register yet another win against the Indian. Saina showed glimpses of her old self but couldn’t sustain it for a long period. Soon enough, Tzu Ying created nine match points. Saina saved two but couldn’t prolong the inevitable any longer.

On the whole, Saina had a memorable week in Jakarta where she got the better of Chen Yufei and Chen Xiaoxin from China, PV Sindhu in the quarter-finals and Malaysia Masters winner Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the semifinals.

