Saina Nehwal all set to make a comeback in World Championship

Saina Nehwal won the Malaysia Masters in January. (Source: File) Saina Nehwal won the Malaysia Masters in January. (Source: File)

Saina Nehwal has been struggling with her form since she won a silver at the World Championship in 2015. However, former chief National coach Vimal Kumar feels that the absence from all the spotlight might prove beneficial for her in the upcoming World Championship tournament in Glasgow.

In an interview to PTI, Saina’s coach Vimal said, “After the knee injury, she was struggling, she lost some close matches. She has put in some good effort and if she can play to her potential then it is possible to beat the top players. Also this time, the focus is not on her. The limelight is all on (PV) Sindhu and (K) Srikanth and that is a good thing.”

Saina suffered a knee injury during last year’s Olympics and since then she has been struggling with her form. She won the Malaysia Masters in January, which was her first title after coming back from the injury, but still, she has not been able to reach her peak till now. With a dip in form, it also became a tough task for the Indian shuttler to win some close matches against her opponents.

Ahead of the World Championships, starting on August 21, all focus would be on the two Super Series titles winner Kidambi Srikant as he will be India’s biggest hope for the title.

Apart from Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and P V Sindhu has also won a Super Series title each. Sai Praneeth clinched a title at the Singapore Open, while India Open saw PV Sindhu’s magic.

Vimal said that Saina’s form is no more a matter of concern. “It happens in individual sports and all the girls are also improving, they are all young girls, against whom she has been playing. Whether it is (Nitchaon) Jindapol or Busanan (Ongbumrungpan), they also went on to beat Akane Yamaguchi or Tai Tzu (Ying), who are in the top 5, so they have similar standards and on their day they can beat each other.”

Saina will play against the winner of the match between Switzerland’s Sabrina Jaquet and Ukraine’s Natalya Voytsekh, as she got a buy in the opening round. She might have to face Korea’s second ranked Sung Ji Hyun, to make her way through to the pre-quarterfinals.

Expressing his views about the draw, Vimal said: “It is a tough draw but it is a doable one. This particular girl, Sung Ji Hyun is world no 2 and Saina has beaten her in the Australian Open, so lots of positives and I am hopeful of her putting up a good show.

He added: “Saina will be playing Sung Ji if she wins against the Swiss girl in the first round. So it would be an interesting game.”

During the India Open Saina had said that she was still facing problems regarding her injury as her knee caused pain at times, adding that she fears her injury might crop up again, to which Vimal opined, “I can’t see any issues. Of course, you will have some small niggles and all sports persons go through such phase but nothing major. Last few weeks she has been putting in some good work and so there are no issues. But you never know it can happen in tough matches. But as of now, I don’t see any issues.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd