Sachin Tendulkar told me in 2015 that I will become World No. 1, says Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth, who became World No. 1 two weeks back, thanked Sachin Tendulkar in a Twitter post for his ‘kind words’ back in 2015 that made him work hard to reach the top spot.

Srikanth, who returned with a silver medal from Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia, posted a picture with the former cricketer and said, “I am honoured to meet you sir. I still remember in 2015 when you told me that I will become World No.1 and that made me work much harder. Thank you sir @sachin_rt for your kind words.”

I am honoured to meet you sir. I still remember in 2015 when you told me that I will become World No.1 and that made me work much harder. Thank you sir @sachin_rt for your kind words. pic.twitter.com/alNNpr4Qft — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) 22 April 2018

The 25-year old has now joined the elite list by becoming World No. 1 in men’s singles category after Badminton World Federation (BWF) updated its weekly rankings. Srikanth joins Saina Nehwal to become only the second Indian and the first Indian male shuttler to achieve the feat in modern ranking system.

Srikanth, who overtook World Champion Viktor Axelsen at the top of rankings with 76,895 points in men’s singles category, had missed out on the chance to become No. 1 in the world last year after suffering an injury.

The Andhra Pradesh player, who secured the World No. 2 ranking in November, won four Super Series titles – Indonesia, Australia, Denmark and France last year. The Indian shuttler became only the fourth in the world to achieve that feat.

