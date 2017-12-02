Rituparna Das’ comeback nipped in the bud after fresh injury scare

Momentum was on her side, but her body had started to let her down. Momentum was on her side, but her body had started to let her down.

Up 16-8 in the second game, Rituparna Das was five points away from a spot in the semi-finals of the Tata Open International Series. The women’s singles top seed had won the last few rallies and seemed well on her way to a successful comeback following a hip injury.

Momentum was on her side, but her body had started to let her down. A hip injury had kept her out of the game since August but at the Cricket Club of India courts in Mumbai, it was her right shin that had started throbbing.

Her movements became laboured, and for a player who was once known for her remarkable netplay, the lunges were starting to take a toll. “The shots were just not coming,” Das laments after the match. “I had no confidence in them. Everytime I’d play a shot, I’d feel like it would hit the net.”

Das had already won the first game, but would concede the lead in the second to Ira Sharma, who would eventually win 18-21, 21-18, 21-19.

It was only a week back that she was cleared to get back to training. But she had developed a shin strain. “While trying to reduce pressure on the hip, there was an overload on the shin and that got badly affected,” she says.

So far India’s third highest ranked player’s journey in the professional stream has been disrupted by injuries. But with the latest ailment, the World No.52 has hit yet another roadblock in a start-stop career.

Short but agile, Das is a player blessed with graceful strokes and intelligent courtplay. Standing at 5-foot-3, she isn’t quite the power-hitter, nor does she get overly defensive.

“She’s a good stroke player,” says Amrish Shinde, one of her coaches at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. “She mixes her shots well and takes the initiative in a rally, and then finishes a point.”

However, a concern for the Haldia-native is her fitness or rather lack of it. “In the tournaments she played in the US and Thailand, she lost her matches because she got tired as the matches went on. So her fitness has not been good enough,” says Shinde.

Losing key matches

At the Smiling Fish International Challenge in Thailand, she lost in the first round to a Xirui Hui of China, who is currently ranked 207 in the world. On Friday, in Mumbai, she lost to Sharma ranked 178 — both matches she was expected sail through.

“She’s capable of much bigger results, but needs to summon a level of urgency and work very, very hard on fitness and take initiative,” national coach Pullela Gopichand had told The Indian Express two years ago. Shinde adds that “she’s definitely a top 20 player.”

Das admits that she is “tired and frustrated” of being forced out of action. She says: “I don’t like running, but I’ve started doing it now in training. I’ve made my peace with it because I’m tired of being injured. I want to get my fitness up. Bas, abhi wohi karna hai.”

For over a year, she’s been reeling under the strain of the hip injury. But it was only in August, after the World Championships – in which she lost in the second round – that she was advised to take a break from the sport. The recovery process continues till this day.

“She’s still undergoing rehab, but she wanted to see where she stands and decided to play here,” Shinde adds.

What wasn’t anticipated was the problem with the shin.

Sharma noticed her opponent’s discomfort in lunging forward, and started bombarding Das with a series of drop-shots. Retrieving shots on the forehand side too were painful, and Sharma began to prolong rallies to make life even more difficult for Das. Das still managed to stretch her 17-year-old rival before folding after 48 minutes of play.

Ahead of the tournament, there was a hope that she’d be back for good. Now she’s unsure of if she’ll be able to take the planned trip to Milan in a fortnight for the Italian International Challenge. “I had planned for it, but I don’t know about it,” she adds.

