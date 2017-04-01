Rio repeat in New Delhi as PV Sindhu sets up India Open 2017 final with Carolina Marin

PV Sindhu prevailed 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in the semi-final at the Siri Fort Sports Complex. (Source: Express Photo) PV Sindhu prevailed 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in the semi-final at the Siri Fort Sports Complex. (Source: Express Photo)

PV Sindhu pushed her way through to the India Open 2017 Super Series final after a 76 minute win over Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea. The Indian prevailed 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in the semi-final at the Siri Fort Sports Complex. She will now have a chance at exactic revenge over Carolina Marin who had beaten Sindhu in the Rio Olympics gold medal match.

Marin, in the other semi-final, outdid Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi with ease to win 21-16, 21-14.

Sindhu looked jaded only in the second game of the semi-final with the game fluctuating multiple times with nerves on show. However, Sindhu stood tall and maintained her composure over the World No 4 Sung who came into the contest having beaten defending champion Ratchanok Intanon.

Sindhu produced a dominant display of badminton to win on the back of stronger mental toughness and improved her head-to-head over the Korean to 7-4 with the win. Sung would rue her errors at multiple stages in the match.

Sindhu displayed nerves of steel as she produced some scintillating low lifts and dominated the nets to see off her opponent.

