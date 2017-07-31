Rahul Yadav, Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy clinch titles at Lagos Open

Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy win the Lagos Open title. (Source: PTI) Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy win the Lagos Open title. (Source: PTI)

In a good day for India at the Lagos International challenge in Nigeria, C Rahul Yadav clinched the men’s singles title while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy claimed the men’s doubles title. India’s Mugdho Agrey finished as runners-up in women’s singles.

The 19-year old Rahul surpassed another Indian player Karan Rajan Rajarajan 21-15 21-13 in the final clash to lay claim to the title at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Saturday.

In his previous encounter at the tournament that ended on Saturday, the fourth seed Rahul stunned top-seed and World No. 55 Misha Zilberman in the semifinals. Rahul had recently

The Russian Open Grand Prix bronze medallist Rahul was not the only title winner for India at the tournament. He was accompanied by Rio participants and doubles players Attri and Reddy, who beat local pair of Godwin Olofua and Anouluwapo Juwon Opeyori 21-13 21-15.

They previously played at the US Open Grand Prix Gold where they bowed out only in the semi-finals after a heartbreaking 20-22 defeat in the third game to the top seeds Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han.

Mugdho Agrey of India finished as runners-up after losing 12-21 14-21 to Sri Lanka’s Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa in the finals of women’s singles.

