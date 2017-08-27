PV Sindhu: The Great Indian Wall

PV Sindhu will face Nozomi Okuhara in the final of World Badminton Championships. (Source: Reuters) PV Sindhu will face Nozomi Okuhara in the final of World Badminton Championships. (Source: Reuters)

PV Sindhu’s near-6 foot frame was built for many spectacular things in badminton – chief amongst them being steep smashing. The attacks – with weapons as they get called for those carrying badminton racquets like bayonets – are a culmination of very many things that go into launching the kill, the persistence to keep the shuttle in play, the power to keep on going and finally the precision to penetrate a stubborn defense. The eventual applause follows the winner shot – and PV’s winners were lustily cheered by Indian fans who turned the Emirates Arena in Glasgow into one right din-fest screaming hoarser than the Chinese who, like is expected, are seldom out-numbered.

But in winning 21-13, 21-10 against Chinese teenager Chen Yufei in the World Championship semis, Sindhu once again showed her commitment towards the slog ahead of the smash-fest. Retrieving is the means to the end in shuttle, and should the 22-year-old Indian be crowned World Champion on Sunday, that success will be built on a bedrock of some of the most dogged retrieving that’s seen in Indian badminton. Reams will get written about her old jump smash, the new cross drop, the aggressive dribble and the ridiculous effort a 6 footer with reach of more than 7 feet, puts on the high tosses.

But it’s Sindhu’s unabated, incessant chasing down of the shuttle in defense – the big stride to the net, the drag-pick from the backcourt corner, the contorted backhand pivoted on the heel of the leg – that will stand out as the base camp from which she launched her final ascent. Retrieving is not glamorous, it doesn’t make the highlights packages. It is hard work, the bread and butter of this sport.

And it was retrieving that helped Sindhu dominate the bouncy Chinese youngster who had all the strokes, but simply ran into the great Indian wall. Chen Yufei has an elastic forehand that can whip around lashing at opponents’ defense. Sindhu though would counter that with drives relentlessly and completely negate the Chinese girl’s plans. Like Sindhu did at the Olympics – or even better perhaps – she would add a punch on all strokes to sting harder, with no soft shot allowing the young Chinese any leeway.

The scorelines will go down in history: 8-8, 13-9, 18-11 and finally 21-13 in the opener, and sensationally 8-0, 13-3, 16-7 and finally 21-10. They came against an opponent who’s just out of the juniors – but World titles are won with ruthlessness and against the Chinese with a merciless intent – cause the wouldn’t spare their opponents any other way.

It is a bit of a belief that when the Chinese look at their main opponents heading into the next Olympics – Tai Tzu Ying and Carolina Marin and Ratchanok are the names they’ll reel off. Sindhu today beat the sixth Chinese of her Worlds career (she’s never lost to them in this meet) and it was the biggest decimating display.

Chen had woman’s head coach Zhan Ning – sitting behind her a little more animated than always, as well as the men’s head coach to sort out what Sindhu would dish at them. Chen, a world junior champ, started promisingly moving fluidly and tossing confidently for a teen, but Sindhu showed her to be the novice that she was at this stage. Having beaten Ratchanok in the previous round, Chinese would’ve fancied their chances, but Sindhu did the basics right – retrieving whatever the young girl could throw at her to completely deny Chen the hope or high of enjoying any edge.

Sindhu moved well in the 33 minute encounter and even when Chen put together an attacking sequence or two, the Indian stepped in to force her point with plenty of menace in her gait. Once when she almost pounced close to the net and barked out a stabbing return with Chen complaining that the Indian had tapped the shuttle on her side, Sindhu would coolly walk off and let Chen have her sulk with the chair.

It’s when the crowds screaming ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘ganpati bappa’, and generally sounding more ferocious and ugly than if it had been a non-Chinese, got animated. Chinese and Japanese fans were said to have picked the bulk of the tickets because very few Indian fans were left with any, not anticipating this charge perhaps on finals day. But they got their money’s worth – with a handshake with any of the Indian support staff thrown in, even as they devoured this rare dominance by an Indian.

NOZOMI STANDS IN THE WAY

Sindhu has beaten Nozomi Okuhara at the Olympics quite comfortably, but the Japanese is here on a mission to prove she can win the Worlds. She has Korean great Park Ju Bae sitting for her as coach, and Sunday promises to be a strategy fest – a neat faceoff of minds, a delicious sparring of wits between the Japanese and India’s Mulyo Handoyo and Gopichand.

Japan’s not won a World title in women’s singles or made finals for 40 years – India came close in 2015 through Saina Nehwal. Nozomi defeated Nehwal with a third game blitz on Saturday, and the Indian would have played her part in the World title should it come, by tiring out Okuhara who’s played some big games this week.

Okuhara is the original retrieving queen, and Sindhu would do well to not get frustrated by what will be another routine effort from the Jap to chase down every shuttle thrown her way. But where Okuhara is unlike the Japs and even men’s singles Son Wan Ho, a defensive machine beaten by Lin Dan on Saturday, is that Okuhara can operate at a completely different pace. She’s not the trickiest, but she is meticulous in executing strategies, and easily straddles Plans A, B, C and D depending on the opponents and the day. It’s how she packed off Marin, and returned from a one set deficit against Saina to play some speedy shots that tired out the Indian who was denied perfect recovery – by apparent TV scheduling pressures.

Sindhu and Nozomi are evenly matched in their ability to take pressure, though the finals of a world can toy with the best names and play funny nervy games.

SINDHU BORN TO RULE WORLD

Still, Sindhu holds an edge over Nozomi in more ways than one. They are 3-3 on head to head, but Sindhu is stronger, taller, fiercer and no mug at the hardwork – retrieving, defending, biding time, building points and staying patient. Her aggression was evident at the Rio Olympic finals but she is perfectly capable of going down on all fours and eking out close wins – getting mud under her nails. As the first-ever Indian to make the Olympics and Worlds finals, Sindhu is also the big-occasion competitor who revels in the pressure of challenge.

Moreover, she rarely loses pleading a bad day. Opponents have to blow her away with something very special for she has everything – fleet-feet, hand-power and a battle-ready brain. Nozomi’s not the most deceptive – the sort of players that can trouble Sindhu, but she’s aware of the challenge. Born in Nagano – the Winter Olympics venue of Japan – Okuhara won bronze at the World Juniors in 2011 and has since looked for success in titles at the senior level – after returning from a 2012 injury, post which she’d disappeared away.

Sindhu’s never left since she first bobbed away. “I have to medal for the country. I told myself this even in Rio and I’m definitely aiming for gold and will give my 100 percent. I can’t be over-confident, but I’ve played a tough match here (87 min vs Cheung of HK) and that’s where I started believing in myself,” she said.

The Rio medal always promised to be the start of many greater achievements. Sindhu was tipped for this World success as soon as Gopichand knew she would shoot up and carried gees of her volleyball parents. Sunday is to be the fulfilling of that destiny. Sunday though needn’t be attributed to a great system, a great coach or a great country’s great success. The 2017 World title will be PV Sindhu’s and her’s alone if she can retrieve the hell out of Okuhara’s offense.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd