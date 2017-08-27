Only in Express
PV Sindhu wins silver at World Badminton Championships: Twitterati celebrates her medal

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had to settle with silver medal at World Badminton Championships after losing the women’s singles final to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 in the final of the competition on Sunday at Glasgow, Scotland.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 27, 2017 9:40 pm
PV Sindhu, World Badminton Championships, Nozomi Okuhara, sports news, badminton, Indian Express PV Sindhu had to settle with silver at World Badminton Championships. (Source: Reuters)
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had to settle with silver medal at World Badminton Championships after losing the women's singles final to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 in the final of the competition on Sunday at Glasgow, Scotland. Sindhu made a fine comeback after losing the first game to win the next two. In a pretty close encounter, both Sindhu and Okuhara showed great character and fight before the Japanese clinched victory. Here's who said what on Sindhu's title win. Okuhara made a comeback to equal the scoring at 19-19 in the last game and then took a lead to make it 20-19. But Sindhu kept her calm and made it 20-20. Eventually, Okuhara won 22-20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

