PV Sindhu wins silver at World Badminton Championships: Twitterati celebrates her medal

PV Sindhu had to settle with silver at World Badminton Championships. (Source: Reuters) PV Sindhu had to settle with silver at World Badminton Championships. (Source: Reuters)

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had to settle with silver medal at World Badminton Championships after losing the women’s singles final to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 in the final of the competition on Sunday at Glasgow, Scotland. Sindhu made a fine comeback after losing the first game to win the next two. In a pretty close encounter, both Sindhu and Okuhara showed great character and fight before the Japanese clinched victory. Here’s who said what on Sindhu’s title win. Okuhara made a comeback to equal the scoring at 19-19 in the last game and then took a lead to make it 20-19. But Sindhu kept her calm and made it 20-20. Eventually, Okuhara won 22-20.

#PVSindhu You will be our Golden Girl no matter what. Nail biting match by Warrior @Pvsindhu1.. The nation is proud of you🎉👍😊 #2017BWC — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 27 August 2017

Making India switch off from watching a cricket match while we are batting, what a joy to watch #Sindhu in full flow .Come on India ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 27 August 2017

The best bit–we are treated to some unbelievable badminton. Skill & fitness.

The worst bit–Only one can win. #Superwomen #Sindhu #Okuhara — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 27 August 2017

Wow 👏👏👏👏 for me you’ve already won the match .. what a fight @Pvsindhu1 #Sindhu #2017BWC — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 27 August 2017

Wonderful comeback from Sindhu to win the 2nd game. Brilliant fitness#2017BWC — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 27 August 2017

I have rarely seen a match where almost every point is a war. 2 gladiators on the court. @Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳vs Okuhara 🇯🇵 @2017BWC @OGQ_India — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 27 August 2017

Come on @Pvsindhu1 …two more!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 27 August 2017

Was that a match or an epic? Yet again take a bow @Pvsindhu1 #WorldBadmintonChampionships #heartbroken but #proud — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 27 August 2017

Just how close is this match! Nail biting! #Sindhu @Pvsindhu1 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 27 August 2017

Congrats @Pvsindhu1 ,winning n loosing is part of sports n life but U played like a brave gladiator💪

We as a nation are proud of PV #Sindhu pic.twitter.com/hPjeJDkTay — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) 27 August 2017

