PV Sindhu wins silver at World Badminton Championships: Twitterati celebrates her medal

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had to settle with silver medal at World Badminton Championships after losing the women’s singles final to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 in the final of the competition on Sunday at Glasgow, Scotland. Sindhu made a fine comeback after losing the first game to win the next two. In a pretty close encounter, both Sindhu and Okuhara showed great character and fight before the Japanese clinched victory. Here’s who said what on Sindhu’s title win. Okuhara made a comeback to equal the scoring at 19-19 in the last game and then took a lead to make it 20-19. But Sindhu kept her calm and made it 20-20. Eventually, Okuhara won 22-20.
#PVSindhu You will be our Golden Girl no matter what. Nail biting match by Warrior @Pvsindhu1.. The nation is proud of you🎉👍😊 #2017BWC
— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 27 August 2017
Making India switch off from watching a cricket match while we are batting, what a joy to watch #Sindhu in full flow .Come on India !
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 27 August 2017
The best bit–we are treated to some unbelievable badminton. Skill & fitness.
The worst bit–Only one can win. #Superwomen #Sindhu #Okuhara
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 27 August 2017
Yesss!!! TIGRESS ROARS BACK!!! #Sindhu @Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 27 August 2017
Wow 👏👏👏👏 for me you’ve already won the match .. what a fight @Pvsindhu1 #Sindhu #2017BWC
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 27 August 2017
Wonderful comeback from Sindhu to win the 2nd game. Brilliant fitness#2017BWC
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 27 August 2017
I have rarely seen a match where almost every point is a war. 2 gladiators on the court. @Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳vs Okuhara 🇯🇵 @2017BWC @OGQ_India
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 27 August 2017
Come on @Pvsindhu1 …two more!!
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 27 August 2017
Was that a match or an epic? Yet again take a bow @Pvsindhu1 #WorldBadmintonChampionships #heartbroken but #proud
— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 27 August 2017
Just how close is this match! Nail biting! #Sindhu @Pvsindhu1
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 27 August 2017
Congrats @Pvsindhu1 ,winning n loosing is part of sports n life but U played like a brave gladiator💪
We as a nation are proud of PV #Sindhu pic.twitter.com/hPjeJDkTay
— Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) 27 August 2017
