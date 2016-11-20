PV Sindhu wins China Open Series, defeats Sun Yu 21-11, 17-21, 21-11

PV Sindhu beats Sun Yu in the final rounds of China Open. (Source: Express file photo by Ravi Kanojia) PV Sindhu beats Sun Yu in the final rounds of China Open. (Source: Express file photo by Ravi Kanojia)

PV Sindhu becomes the second Indian to win the China Open Super series as she defeated China’s Sun Yu 21-11, 17-21, 21-11 to win the coveted title. The Indian badminton player was quick on her feet and used her speed and agility to beat her opponent in the first game.

Yu was unable to counter Sindhu’s speed and trailed behind her on points throughout the entire set. But things took a different turn later in the match as Yu came back strongly in the second half and gave a tough fight to Sindhu. Yu matched her on aggression levels and did not let Sindhu go too far ahead on points. In spite of leading the game at the break in the second half, Sindhu failed to take advantage and Yu took the set away from her.

In the crucial third set, Sindhu took the lead early at the break again but refused to let it go this time. She scored consecutive 8 points on her way to the game point. After scoring the winning point, Sindhu roared and went on to celebrate with her mentors.

It is Sindhu’s maiden China Open title. The seventh seed player was in sublime form throughout the tournament and faced several tough opponents on her way to the final including South Korea’s sung Ji Hyun and China’s He Bingjiao. The only Indian woman to win the title before Sindhu was Saina Nehwal who won it in the year 2014.

