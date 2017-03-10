PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, Saina Nehwal vs Sung Ji Hung Live Badminton Score, All England Championships quarter-final: Sindhu faces world No. 1

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying Live: Sindhu eyes semis berth. (Source: Express file) PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying Live: Sindhu eyes semis berth. (Source: Express file)

Into day three of All England Championships and India are now represented only by two players. The girl power of India, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, are taking the Indian march forward and whether they can continue it or not, we will find out. Sindhu faces world number one Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu defeated her at the Rio Olympics, where the Indian won the silver medal but she later suffered at the hands of Tai in the Hong Kong Open final. Saina will face Sung Ji Hyun in the quarter-final. Catch the live action of the All England Championships here

2134 hrs IST: The players are walking towards the court. Tai Tzu and Sindhu to play in the quarters. In last meeting, The Chinese Taipei player won

2120 hrs IST: Few minutes away from the all important quarter-final. Sindhu has a chance to reach the semis where she can face Saina Nehwal, if she also wins

2110 hrs IST: Sindhu and Tai Tzu will be fighting for a place in tomorrow’s semi-final. Later today, India’s Saina Nehwal is also in action against Sung Ji Hung in quarters

2100 hrs IST: Half-an-hour to go before Sindhu takes court against Tai Tzu Ying. This will be their ninth meeting. Tai Tzu leads the head-to-head record with 5 wins to 3 of Sindhu

2045 hrs IST: Sindhu faces her toughest competitor since the Rio Olympics. This because she is playing the All England, a tournament an Indian hasn’t won since 2001. Shivani Naik wrote this preview – In pocket talent Tai Tzu, PV Sindhu faces stiff challenge in quarters

2030 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the quarter-finals of All England Championships. India have two players in the quarters in the women’s singles category. World number six PV Sindhu and world number nine Saina Nehwal.