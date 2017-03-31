PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal: Previous battle, head-to-head, everything you need to know

The last time PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal played against each other in 2014, it was Saina Nehwal who came up trumps against her opponent. She defeated Sindhu 14-21, 17-21. Saina was in a better touch then and went on to rank World No. 1 in 2015. Sindhu was just 18 year-old and was a budding talent

However a lot has changed since then. Saina Nehwal isn’t at her prime currently, as she has just recovered from her knee surgery. Her performance at the Rio Olympics wasn’t great either, primarily because of her injury.

While, Sindhu on the other hand has gone from strength to strength. After making her international debut in 2012 she became the silver medalist at 2016 Rio Olympics. before that she won the bronze medal at the 2013 Guangzhou World Championships and 2014 Copenhagen World Championships. Interestingly, now PV Sindhu is also one rank higher than Nehwal. Importantly, Sindhu recently inflicted a defeat on Nehwal in straight games at the second season of Premier Badminton League (PBL) as he 11-7, 11-8 in straight sets.

Saina who made her international debut in 2006 has won the bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and was also the runner-up at the 2015 All England Championships.To her credit she has also won the silver at the 2015 Jakarta World Championships. After her failure at the Olympics in 2016, Saina has been improving and most importantly her fitness levels have also gone up. In the recently concluded All England Championships, Saina looked quite competitive in her tight two-game loss to the 3rd ranked Sung Ji Hyun.

Both players have excelled on the world stage, but Saina, thanks to her performance in the All England Championships, is marginally ahead of Sindhu at the moment.

But barring that, there is very little to separate the two in terms of their performance on the world stage.

