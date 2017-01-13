Live Badminton score, Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu, PBL 2017: Sindhu wins first set against Saina

Live PBL 2017: Catch live updates of PV Sindhu against Saina Nehwal. (Source: PTI) Live PBL 2017: Catch live updates of PV Sindhu against Saina Nehwal. (Source: PTI)

Saina Nehwal is set to face PV Sindhu in the semi finals of the Pro Badminton League 2017. The Chennai Smashers decided upon Sindhu as their trump against Awadh Warriors’ Saina Nehwal. The match will be played after three other ties starting with the doubles match between Bodin Issara, Savitree Amitrapaj and Chris, Gabrielle Addock.

This will be followed by singles match between Wong Wong Ki Vincent and Parupalli Kashyap and the second men’s singles match between Kidambi Srikanth and Tommy Sugiarto. Sindhu and Saina play the only women’s singles fixture.

