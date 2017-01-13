Live Badminton score, Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu, PBL 2017: Sindhu wins first set against Saina

Menu
Live PBL 2017, Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashers: Catch live updates of Chennai's PV Sindhu against Lucknow's Saina Nehwal.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 13, 2017 8:57 pm
live badminton score, saina nehwal vs pv sindhu live score, pv sindhu vs saina nehwal live score, sindhu saina live, sindhu saina live online, sindhu saina live streaming, sindhu saina live video, pbl live video, pbl 2017 live score, badminton news, sports news Live PBL 2017: Catch live updates of PV Sindhu against Saina Nehwal. (Source: PTI)

Saina Nehwal is set to face PV Sindhu in the semi finals of the Pro Badminton League 2017. The Chennai Smashers decided upon Sindhu as their trump against Awadh Warriors’ Saina Nehwal. The match will be played after three other ties starting with the doubles match between Bodin Issara, Savitree Amitrapaj and Chris, Gabrielle Addock.

This will be followed by singles match between Wong Wong Ki Vincent and Parupalli Kashyap and the second men’s singles match between Kidambi Srikanth and Tommy Sugiarto. Sindhu and Saina play the only women’s singles fixture.

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20179:09 pm

The 48-shot rally is why India can boast of two world class athletes in badminton and two back to back Olympic medals.

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20179:08 pm

Sindhu yet again makes beating Saina on her strengths forcing her to play too close to the net and snatching another point. She collects another and is now leading 9-5.

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20179:06 pm

Saina starts positively, collects a point by deceiving Sindhu into leaving a shot that wasn’t going outside. Saina then collects another but Sindhu pulls one back at the end of a sensational rally. Sindhu leads 7-5

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20179:02 pm

Sindhu playing Saina into making mistakes. She keeps her busy at the far end of the court and then drops a shot near the net, he lead extended to 5-3 now.

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20179:01 pm

Sindhu took the lead yet again in the early exchanges of the second set but Saina smashed the next shot straight at Sindhu’s body. Sindhu then forces Saina onto the net and now leads 3-2

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20178:56 pm

Saina challenged the point that got Sindhu the victory. It was indeed outside and Sindhu wins the first set 10-7

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20178:55 pm

It is still neck to neck and both players are now level at 7-7. Sindhu then manages to force Saina onto the net. Playing at the nets is something of a strength for Saina and Sindhu has beaten her at her own game. Sindhu fetcehs three more points, its game point PV Sindhu

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20178:50 pm

Saina managed to comeback and take two consecutive points, to level 4-4 but Sindhu comes out on top in the next point with a fantastic cross court shot. Saina then forced Sindhu into finding the net and the game is poised at 5-5

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20178:47 pm

The third point was certainly a long one with Saina come out on top but Sindhu managed to take 3 points in a row and now leads 4-2.

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20178:45 pm

First point goes to PV Sindhu but Saina comes back with a smash right at the body of her opponent.

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20178:39 pm

Its ended and Srikant as managed to wipe out Sugiarto in straight sets. Awadhe Warriors have come back from 1-0 down to 1-2 up. Chennai Smashers will be hoping now that PV Sindhu can get the better of Saina Nehwal.

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20178:35 pm

Srikanth has won the first set 14-12 but Sugiarto is giving him tough competition for the second. Srikant is now level with Sugiarto at 7-7 and had to fight back from 3-7 down.

rohitmundayurie January 13, 20178:19 pm

Kidambi Srikanth and Tommy Sugiarto are currently involved in the second of the two men’s singles ties, third overall in the match. The first was the doubles tie between the Addocks and Bodin-Savitri. It ended in a victory for the latter and Awadhe Warriors.

But Parupalli Kashyap beat Wong Wong Ki Vincent in the first men’s singles match that drew Chennai Smashers level with their opponent. As of now Kidambi Srikanth is battling it out with Tommy Sugiarto in a crucial encounter for both sides.

