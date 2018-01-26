PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal: In Indonesia Masters, an all-Indian showdown

Saina and Sindhu have clashed only twice in the international circuit so far with both sharing a match apiece . (Source: File) Saina and Sindhu have clashed only twice in the international circuit so far with both sharing a match apiece . (Source: File)

There is the PV Sindhu blitz—that whirring hand speed and all the acoustic aggression—that will try pummelling Saina Nehwal into a swift submission and a quick exit, when the two cross swords at the Indonesia Masters quarterfinals on Friday. It’s that scathing form that Saina will be wary of, in what is only their third face off internationally. But there isn’t enough muscle memory of pulling off those plundering barrages that she is capable of, for Sindhu to draw precedents from.

“Once you are World No 1, they can never rule you out,” former international and now coach Arvind Bhat, says about the square-up, offering insights into why Saina vs Sindhu is never an open-and-shut case, no matter what form the two bring into a contest. Saina’s hold over Sindhu’s mind when the two cross each other’s paths on a competitive court is something that the younger player would want to shake off early in 2018.

It sizzles up the Indonesian meet mid-way through the tournament: this meeting of the two Indian icons. It helps that Saina Nehwal is capable of such disruptive results (she picked a medal at Worlds last August and beat China’s most talented Chen Yufei at Jakarta in Round 1) – almost at will – that despite the schism in their rankings (Saina is World No 12, Sindhu is No 3) and their results in the run-up, it levels out everything leading upto the start of the match. That, this is Indonesia, where Saina has built a loyal fan base by winning the top title and making finals as many times, means Sindhu’s speed as an all-conquering weapon against Saina, comes with a bunch of riders.

The two are poised at 1-1 when playing internationally – a measly 2 matches where Saina was clinical in taming her junior in 2014 at Lucknow, while Sindhu asserted her might at the India Open on way to the title last year at Delhi. In their long, storied careers, Indonesia is the first time that the two are actually coming across each other abroad. Twice, the draw had set it up nicely in China, but Saina was still returning from injury and didn’t progress. But Friday offers a contest, moreso after Saina returned to train under Gopichand at Hyderabad, and both are now guided by the same planning mind. Their last face-off was at Nagpur’s Senior Nationals, where an off-colour Sindhu just couldn’t free herself from the web Saina nicely wove around her after staking her all in the opening set to get the mental advantage. “At some level, the seniority has prevailed, though this looks like a good match where the jinx could be broken,” Bhat reckons. “What had Sindhu flustered in the Nationals was when the kills she expected, weren’t coming through. She’ll need to be wary of Saina’s gritty approach because Saina never leaves,” he adds.

‘Never leaves the shuttle’ is a profile that Sindhu’s all too aware of – and at the highest stage to boot. It’s what she’s encountered against the Japanese the whole of last year, and while playing her A-game. But she will have to make that aggression count, if she wants to break this tie of head to heads and surge ahead. “Sindhu’s playing much better now, she’s mature. And Saina hasn’t had that great a year. She’s slowed a little and there’ve been injuries pegging her back. Not the best PBLs either,” he stacks up the odds.

But the crackling dynamic between the two— they are cordial and have handled their matches with much grace despite not sharing any known camaraderie —means one can look past their personal equations and pit Sindhu’s natural attack against Saina’s retrieving, and expect a thorough battling of wits.

Saina’s struggles in the PBL are well-known, but it was behind the scenes that the 27-year-old was sharpening her game especially for the Indonesian outing. She’s gone on a strict diet programme to shed the extra pounds that can prove detrimental to her movement and agility. She’s been looking to add sharpness and speed to her strokes, but that demands weight loss and a return to a regimented training discipline like when she was fresh on the circuit and begun to make a mark. The effects will take time to show, but she displayed against Chinese fellow bronze World medallist Chen Yufei in Round 1 at Indonesia – one of the smartest players on the circuit right now, just what bloody-mindedness can still fectch her: Saina was leading 20-18 in the opening set, lost it 24-22, but showed tremendous pluck to pick her game after the 11-point interval and run away with the match.

It’s right when the murmurs of her fading prowess begin, that she pulls off a heist that puts Saina Nehwal back in the reckoning. While Sindhu’s plan looks one-dimensional at first glance: relentlessly attack, the 22-year-old has come a long way in adding layers to her game – especially her variations at the net. From the nationals she would’ve learnt by now to manipulate momentum – take the breaks, figure things out should Saina take the lead, and launch the counters. Against Sindhu, Saina has tended to attack on the body, though the towering player’s defense isn’t as weak as it used to be. Still, it remains a vulnerability that Saina will aim to exploit.

While Saina’s mental fortitude has helped her stay relevant amongst a bunch that boasts of fresher legs and less weathered muscles, it is in Sindhu’s ability to play all varieties of games while maxing her speed that the contest tips in her favour. The dangling sword on Sindhu – despite her superior achievements – has always been the six words: “If Saina wants to, she can….”

That is a mix of the dread she evokes because of her steely resolve, what she considers is ideal preparatioon before a match (hours put in training), and an intrepid game – at one point she was the strongest mentally on the circuit. Sindhu’s a favourite heading into this one, but history and the original history-maker just won’t let her go into this match, thinking that.

