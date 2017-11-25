PV Sindhu beats Ratchanok Intanon in Hong Kong Open Super Series semifinal

Hong Kong Open Super Series Semifinal: PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Hong Kong Open Super Series Semifinal: PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

PV Sindhu got the better of sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon to book a spot in the final in the Hong Kong Open Super Series semifinal on Saturday. Sindhu defeated Intanon 21-17, 21-17 in the semifinal in 42 minutes. With the win, she has now set up a repeat of last year’s women’s singles final against Tai Tzu Ying. The Hyderabadi shuttler had earlier outplayed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-12, 21-19 in quarterfinals which lasted 37 minutes. Thailand’s Intanon had defeated Michelle Li of Canada in the quarters to set up semifinal clash against Sindhu. Sindhu remains India’s only hope in the competition after Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy crashed out in the initial rounds and Kidambi Srikanth gave his second consecutive Super Series tournament of the year a miss. Here are the key updates from the Hong Kong Super Series semifinal clash between PV Sindhu and Ratchanok Intanon.

PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon, Hong Kong Open Super Series Semi-Final:

1849 hrs IST: PV SINDHU WINS SEMIFINAL CLASH AGAINST RATCHANOK INTANON 21-17, 21-17 IN 42 MINUTES

PV Sindhu enters final of Hong Kong Super Series after an impressive 42-minute performance against Ratchanok Intanon in the semifinal. She emerged the better of the two, defeating Intanon 21-17, 21-17. Even though the scores for both the games are same, it took Sindhu more difficulty to win the second one. She has now set up a repeat of last year’s final against Tai Tzu Ying.

1840 hrs IST: Ratchanok ensures that Sindhu uses her height advantage to the optimum. Sindhu still with 18-16 lead but the Thailand opponent is making it tougher for the Rio silver-medallist to end the game with a win.

1838 hrs IST: PV Sindhu manages to take 11-6 lead in the mid-game interval. A fierce battle going on between the two shuttlers.

1830 hrs IST: A very different start to the second game by fifth seed PV Sindhu. Rather slow for the Indian shuttler. The second game is level at 6-6. Sindhu looking for a way to take the lead.

1820 hrs IST: SINDHU WINS FIRST GAME 21-17

What a confident, impressive way to begin the semifinal. Ratchanok did not bother the Indian shuttler till she was just a point away from winning the first game. Finally after seven points, Sindhu takes the game point. All Sindhu needs is to maintain the lead from the beginning of the second game to win the match.

1815 hrs IST: It is one of those games for Sindhu where she comes in thinking that there is no second option other than winning. Sindhu maintains lead throughout in the first game, currently leading 20-17. Just a point more.

1805 hrs IST: Sindhu makes a strong start in her semifinal match against Intanon. The fifth seed made good use of her height and showed variations to push the game in her favour.

1800 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of PV Sindhu’s match against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon.

